It's the largest margin of victory for Auburn in a regional game since 2016.

The Tigers run-ruled the Titans in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 12-2. Bri Ellis tied the Auburn record for most RBI in a regional game with her second-inning grand slam, while a five-run fourth put it out of range.

Auburn grabbed the lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first. After Bri Ellis was hit by a pitch and Icess Tresvik walked, KK McCrary and Lindsey Garcia hit back-to-back singles, each scoring a run and recording an RBI.

Cal State Fullerton put a run across in the second, but Ellis eliminated any momentum the Titans gained with her grand slam in the bottom half of the inning.

Eleven Tigers came to bat in the bottom of the fourth, as Auburn put up a five spot in the frame. McCrary, Garcia, Makayla Packer, Rose Roach and Nelia Peralta all recorded RBI in the inning.

In the circle, Maddie Penta went four innings of three-hit softball, allowing one earned run to cross. Penta struck out three batters and walked one before Shelby Lowe took over in the fifth.

Lowe closed the game out with a scoreless fifth, as Auburn secured its spot in the first game of the winners bracket Saturday.

The Tigers match up with Clemson Saturday at noon CT.