AUBURN | It was a doggone good win for No. 25 Auburn.
The Tigers beat UAB 12-2 in front of 2,390 humans and a record 177 dogs Tuesday night for Auburn’s annual Bark at the Park. Auburn improves to 26-12 on the season while the Blazers fall to 16-19.
Conor Davis returned to the starting lineup for the first time since April 7 to go 3-of-3 with three RBI. Davis, who has been nursing a broken finger, had a two-out, two-RBI single in the first and a two-out RBI single in the seventh.
Seven UAB pitchers combined to issue six walks, hit five batters and throw one wild pitch. The Blazers committed four errors.
The Tigers return to action this weekend with a three-game series at Alabama. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN.
Jay Estes was 2-of-4 with two doubles and two RBI, Brett Wright was 1-of-4 with three RBI on a bases clearing double in the eighth and Edouard Julien was 1-of-3 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Elliott Anderson (5-0) earned the win holding UAB hitless in a career-high 4.0 innings out of bullpen. He struck out a career-high seven and issued one walk.
“I think we challenged him pretty good after the first inning,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It was just 2-0 and behind and here we come again. We usually do challenge them when they’re not getting ahead in the count. I thought for the remainder of the game, we saw three pitches, you saw strike one early. For me, I thought that was one of his finest moments since he’s been at Auburn.”
Auburn starter Calvin Coker allowed two runs on five hits in 4.0 innings. He struck out one and issued one walk. Welby Malczewski threw a scoreless ninth.
