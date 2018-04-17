Conor Davis returned to the starting lineup for the first time since April 7 to go 3-of-3 with three RBI. Davis, who has been nursing a broken finger, had a two-out, two-RBI single in the first and a two-out RBI single in the seventh.

The Tigers beat UAB 12-2 in front of 2,390 humans and a record 177 dogs Tuesday night for Auburn’s annual Bark at the Park. Auburn improves to 26-12 on the season while the Blazers fall to 16-19.

Seven UAB pitchers combined to issue six walks, hit five batters and throw one wild pitch. The Blazers committed four errors.

The Tigers return to action this weekend with a three-game series at Alabama. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN.

Jay Estes was 2-of-4 with two doubles and two RBI, Brett Wright was 1-of-4 with three RBI on a bases clearing double in the eighth and Edouard Julien was 1-of-3 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Elliott Anderson (5-0) earned the win holding UAB hitless in a career-high 4.0 innings out of bullpen. He struck out a career-high seven and issued one walk.

“I think we challenged him pretty good after the first inning,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It was just 2-0 and behind and here we come again. We usually do challenge them when they’re not getting ahead in the count. I thought for the remainder of the game, we saw three pitches, you saw strike one early. For me, I thought that was one of his finest moments since he’s been at Auburn.”