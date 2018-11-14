Tigers cruise to 51-point win
AUBURN | It was a night for Auburn’s players to stuff the stat sheet and Horace Spencer took full advantage.
The senior forward had career highs with 14 points and 17 rebounds to lead the 9th-ranked Tigers to a 103-52 win over D-II Mississippi College Wednesday night at Auburn Arena.
“Really, I just got all my rebounds off of hustle and just trying to chase the ball after my teammates shot it. Just trying to knock them off the hook just to work on what I know I need to work on and get ready to Maui,” Spencer said.
Auburn dominated inside, out-rebounding the Choctaws 66-35 and out-scoring them 56-10 in the paint. The Tigers added 32 points off 18 MC turnovers. The 66 rebounds are an Auburn Arena record, surpassing the 56 against Florida A&M in 2014.
“Obviously they were outmanned,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “But it got us an opportunity for us to work on the inside a little bit. Both Horace Spencer and Austin Wiley took advantage of the advantages we had on the inside. We had an arena record, I think, of 66 rebounds. That was positive for us.”
Pearl wasn’t completely pleased, especially with AU’s 8-of-33 shooting from 3-point range.
“I thought our defense, we didn't get better tonight as far as defensive assignments. We weren't fully engaged, especially in the first half,” Pearl said. “We didn't share the ball very well. Obviously didn't shoot it very well. We shot 24 percent from 3 and took some bad shots, took some 'my turn' shots and didn't make a lot of shots. That's concerning.”
Five other AU players joined Spencer in double-figure scoring. Wiley came off the bench to score 18 points and grab seven rebounds. Bryce Brown had 16 points, Samir Doughty 13 points and three steals, Jared Harper 12 points and four assists and Malik Dunbar 10 points and eight rebounds.
Anfernee McLemore added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Auburn returns to action Monday against Xavier in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Tip-off at Lahaina Civic Center is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Spencer came off the bench to notch his first-career double-double in 19 minutes of action. He shot 6-of-10 from the floor and 10 of his 17 rebounds came on the offensive end. He added two assists, one block, one steal, and was +44 for the game.
STAT OF THE GAME: Auburn went on a dominating 35-0 run from the 12:50 to the 2:29 mark of the second half to increase its lead from 23 to 58 points. The Tigers made six-straight shots at one point during the streak.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Brown missed a 3-pointer, which was rebounded by Doughty, who missed a layup. Mississippi College snagged the rebound but Doughty quickly stole the ball back and found Brown for a 3-pointer, which he nailed from the right wing to give the Tigers a 32-10 lead with 6:49 left in the first half.
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Spencer on his play: “I’ve always been the energy player, I’ve always been the, you know, gritty gritty player, and I really want to wear that on my shoulders, you know, the spark off the bench. Come on and just show what we can do, like, there’s no drop off. There’s no drop off. Our starters go in there and set the tone, and we come in ready to keep that same exact tone. So when we see that there’s a little bit of a drop off or a lack of energy, Austin said it on the bench—we’re not going in there. We’re going to go in there and dominate, and that’s what happened.”