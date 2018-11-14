AUBURN | It was a night for Auburn’s players to stuff the stat sheet and Horace Spencer took full advantage. The senior forward had career highs with 14 points and 17 rebounds to lead the 9th-ranked Tigers to a 103-52 win over D-II Mississippi College Wednesday night at Auburn Arena. “Really, I just got all my rebounds off of hustle and just trying to chase the ball after my teammates shot it. Just trying to knock them off the hook just to work on what I know I need to work on and get ready to Maui,” Spencer said.

Spencer had a career night against Mississippi College. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Auburn dominated inside, out-rebounding the Choctaws 66-35 and out-scoring them 56-10 in the paint. The Tigers added 32 points off 18 MC turnovers. The 66 rebounds are an Auburn Arena record, surpassing the 56 against Florida A&M in 2014. “Obviously they were outmanned,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “But it got us an opportunity for us to work on the inside a little bit. Both Horace Spencer and Austin Wiley took advantage of the advantages we had on the inside. We had an arena record, I think, of 66 rebounds. That was positive for us.” Pearl wasn’t completely pleased, especially with AU’s 8-of-33 shooting from 3-point range. “I thought our defense, we didn't get better tonight as far as defensive assignments. We weren't fully engaged, especially in the first half,” Pearl said. “We didn't share the ball very well. Obviously didn't shoot it very well. We shot 24 percent from 3 and took some bad shots, took some 'my turn' shots and didn't make a lot of shots. That's concerning.” Five other AU players joined Spencer in double-figure scoring. Wiley came off the bench to score 18 points and grab seven rebounds. Bryce Brown had 16 points, Samir Doughty 13 points and three steals, Jared Harper 12 points and four assists and Malik Dunbar 10 points and eight rebounds. Anfernee McLemore added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Auburn returns to action Monday against Xavier in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Tip-off at Lahaina Civic Center is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.