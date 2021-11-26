Tigers cruise past Syracuse, leave Battle 4 Atlantis 'a lot better'

Bruce Pearl said coming into the tournament the goal was a championship or two wins. Auburn was able to accomplish that with wins over Syracuse and Loyola Chicago and only dropping the opener to UConn.

It was never really close on Friday as Auburn wrapped up the Battle 4 Atlantis with an 89-68 win over Syracuse.

"Well, I think we got a lot better... You just saw us play half of our season so far, so zone against Syracuse, a very difficult Loyola offense with athletes and — and physicality with UConn," Pearl said. "We saw a lot, so, can we build on it now? You know, that's the question. We got a lot better this week."

Friday's win over Syracuse was in large part thanks to some big contributions from Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson — who both had strong tournaments for Auburn. Smith ended with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, and chipped in six rebounds and four assists. Johnson had 15 points, five steals and three rebounds.

Smith averaged 19.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds over the course of Auburn's three games. He came up big in the second half against UConn after a slow start, was the crunch-time scorer for Auburn in the Loyola Chicago game and put together an all-around strong game on Friday.

"Well, I want him to be a complete player. You know, I want him to be inside and out," Pearl said about Smith. "I want him to be able to guard multiple positions, and, I just want him to affect winning. And that's all he cares about. That's all he cares about. He wants to help the team win.

"Like, when we don't win, you know, he'll probably would have wanted for me to even ask him to do more or put him in positions to do more just 'cause he wants to win. He doesn't care about his numbers. He doesn't; he just wants to win. So that's what you want."

Johnson, meanwhile, got his first bit of experience in the starting lineup for Auburn down in the Bahamas. Pearl opted to swap him in for Wendell Green and the move paid dividends.

The sophomore guard averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 steals per game during the tournament.

"He had so many steals that the security here at the Bahamas was concerned about all that he was stealing," Pearl joked. "I just hope he didn't take any soap or any shampoo or anything like that. K.D.'s a playmaker. He's a playmaker. He's aggressive. So, I love the fact that he makes a lot of good decisions to come off the ball.

"He has a feel for when a guy needs some help, and he's willing to go make a play. And when he goes in, he usually gets it. Kind of like a shark — with a little blood in the water, he just goes and gets it."



The Tigers get to head back home and rest up after three games in three days. Auburn's next game is Wednesday in Auburn Arena against UCF at 7 p.m. CT.