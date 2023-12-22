“It’s easier to get something going than to keep something going,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “It does matter that over a period of eight years we haven’t lost a home game in the non-conference.

“That matters. The non-conference has a lot to do with how many teams are getting in from the SEC.”

Since a a loss at Appalachian State Dec. 3, Auburn beat Indiana, UNC Asheville, USC and ASU by an average of 22.3 points per game.

It was an important game for seniors KD Johnson and Jaylin Williams, who both surpassed 1,000 career points. Williams finished with a team-high 20 points while Johnson had 13.

“Congratulations to Jaylin Williams,” said Pearl. “What a great game he had on both ends of the floor. He has been tremendously consistent over the last couple of weeks.

“He was also great to see KD, that ball going in for him. I also thought KD brought great energy into his rotation at the start of the first half and really kind of ignited our defense.”

Johni Broome finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the 51st double-double of his career. The junior added three steals and three blocked shots.