Tigers cruise past Dawgs

Auburn’s 6-0 start in conference play is the second-best in program history. The 1958-59 team started 12-0.

No. 2 Auburn used a 16-2 run to build a 27-point first-half lead and cruised to an 83-60 win over Georgia Wednesday night at Auburn Arena. The Tigers improve to 17-1 overall with their 14th consecutive win.

“I thought we got better in the first half. I thought we played pretty well, and then obviously the score was a little bit of a factor with how we played in the second half,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Bench was a factor again.

“Wendell (Green) with a double-double, pretty spectacular, fun to watch. You know, we got outplayed in the second half. Georgia played hard the whole time as you knew they would, but we did what we needed to do.”

Green had 12 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and four steals. Jaylin Williams added 13 points and five rebounds as Auburn’s bench outscored the Bulldogs 31-9.

“Yeah, shoutout to my teammates,” said Green. “They finished around the rim, they hit open shots. Assists are a two-way street, so all the credit goes to them for the 11 assists.”

Walker Kessler led the Tigers with 16 points and six blocks, along with six rebounds. He increased his nation-leading blocks to 77.

K.D. Johnson and Jabari Smith had 12 points apiece and Allen Flanigan 10 as AU had six players in double-figure scoring against UGA.

Auburn made just 27.8 percent of its 3-pointers but out-rebounded Georgia 41-31 and scored 18 points off 18 UGA turnovers.

AU’s 52-27 lead at the break is its largest halftime lead of the season.

With Texas A&M’s 64-59 loss to No. 12 Kentucky, Auburn is the only remaining undefeated team in SEC play. The Tigers host the Wildcats Saturday at noon CT on CBS.