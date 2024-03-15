Auburn, which improves to 25-7, advances to the semifinals Saturday to face No. 9 seed Mississippi State, which upset No. 1 seed Tennessee in Friday’s opening game.

The 4th-seeded Tigers held the 5th-seeded Gamecocks to 27.6 percent shooting from the floor in an 86-55 win in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“You got to play with effort and energy and we’re committed to playing with 10 guys,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Look at the balance. Look at all the guys that feel very good about the way they’re playing and how much they’re contributing.

“It’s because of our depth and the effort and energy and the unselfishness it requires to play that type of defense.”

The Tigers dominated in the paint, out-scoring USC 40-20. Johni Broome led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, the 113th double-double of his career and 12th this season.

Broome was 6 of 14 from the floor including 2 of 5 3-pointers.

“Coach always tells us now’s the time to go on a run and make shots,” said Broome. “That’s how you advance in the tournament. That’s how you win games. I think everybody has been taking pride in what he says.”

Auburn shot 49.3 percent from the floor including 9 of 19 3-pointers. AU had 17 points off 10 USC turnovers and 18 assists off 34 made baskets.

AU’s bench out-scored USC 41-16 led by Chaney Johnson’s 11 and K.D. Johnson's 10.

“My main goal is just to improve game-by-game,” said Chaney. “I kind of ramped up my work ethic. I’ve been putting in a lot of extra work because I know these games right here are really important and I know why team is really going to need me.”

The Tigers' two point guards, Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson, combined for 14 points, five assists and no turnovers.

The Tigers led 46-26 at the break. AU took control of the game with a 13-0 run midway through the first half and then ended the half on an 11-1 run. Broome led all scorers with 12 points at the break.

Tip-off between AU and MSU will be noon CT on ESPN.