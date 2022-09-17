“No. 1. I can’t control that,” said Harsin of discussions of his job security. “I can control what I do each and every day. What I’ve always done is coach for this team, these players, these coaches, make sure I’m doing my job, having our team prepared and all that. I don’t control any of those others things other than what I do each and every day.”

The Tigers suffered an embarrassing 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium, opening up a doom scenario for Bryan Harsin, who entered his second season at Auburn already on the hot seat.

AUBURN | The Auburn fanbase turned out in all orange. The coaches and players may as well have been wearing all black.

A 6-7 first year including five consecutive losses to end the season, a February investigation into his treatment of a former assistant coach and a recruiting class that currently ranks 60th in the country and 14th in the SEC already had Harsin on the razor’s edge.

The loss to PSU, the worse home defeat since a 38-0 loss to Georgia in 2012, drops Harsin to 3-7 against Power Five opponents.

Just eight days before AU’s opening game against Mercer, athletic director Allen Greene was let go. It was Greene that made the controversial hire of Harsin in December of 2020.

“I’m disappointed for our football team,” said Harsin, “and my job is to make sure we put together a plan and put a football team out there that can go compete and play at a high level, and that’s always the expectations. The standard needs to be better than what it was, and that’s really all we’re going to focus on.

“For our football team, it’s the same thing; I tell those guys that. I think the lessons in all this is, when you’re in it, when you’re in the arena, which is what we do—we’re the ones that are in the arena each and every week, alright; we’re the ones that put the work in each and every week, alright? That’s what we can control. I love being a part of that. I love putting plans together and processes and all those things, so that we can do that. At the end of the day, this is why we get a chance to do what we do, because we’re good at it. I believe in this team, and I believe in what we’re doing, and we got to be better at it. So, at the end of the day, that’s all I ever focus on.”