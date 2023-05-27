“I'm always confident, and yes, it would be great. Period,” said Thompson, AU’s eighth-year head coach.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson didn’t mince his words after Thursday afternoon's loss to Alabama, which knocked Auburn out of the SEC Tournament after three games.

Thompson has plenty of reasons for his optimism. Auburn finished the conference season on an eight-game winning streak and won 17 league games, the most since 2010.

National publication D1 Baseball projects the Tigers as a No. 13 national seed, hosting a Regional that includes Duke, Troy and Sam Houston.

“I feel like Auburn has a great case to host this season,” said D1 SEC writer Mark Etheridge. “The Tigers finished so strong, going a league-best 12-3 in the back half of the conference season and had 17 SEC wins overall. In the past ten seasons, every SEC team with 17 conference wins and an RPI under 20 has hosted.

"The only concern would be if the committee opts to place extra value on RPI. Of the eight SEC host contenders, Auburn is the only whose RPI isn’t in the top 10, at 20 heading into Saturday's games.”

If the Tigers are selected for a host site, it will mark the first time in school history AU has hosted in consecutive seasons.

“Yeah, it would be huge,” said senior Bryson Ware, who became AU’s single-season record holder with his 24th home run Thursday. “Being a part of it last year, hosting a Regional, and our fans came out, and it was a really fun atmosphere. Really cool to be a part of.

“Hopefully I haven't played my last game in Plainsman Park. Hopefully we get that opportunity, and I'll be really happy if we get to go back there. But if not, we're going to compete our butts off and do what we can wherever we play.”

The 16 national seeds and Regional hosts will be announced Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on social media and the ESPN scroll. The full 64-team field will be announced during the Selection Show Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.