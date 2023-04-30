Bobby Peirce led off the ninth with solo home run and Cooper McMurray walked. But pinch-runner Josh Hall was picked off first and USC reliever Nick Proctor retired two of the nest three batter to near his first save of the season..

Will Tippett blasted a 3-run home run over the left field wall in the seventh inning to give the Gamecocks an 8-7 win at Founders Park.

Auburn’s bid for a sweep at No. 2 South Carolina came up just short.

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in both the seventh and eighth but failed to push across a run.

“Great battle. All three games, even the loss, if we’ll battle that way we’ll take whatever happens results-wise,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “If we can keep the process and energy, that’ll lead to our true results.

“We’ve got to make a commitment to lay it on the line and compete this way each and every day.”

Auburn, which won Friday’s game 8-3 and Saturday’s 9-5, falls to 25-18-1 overall and 9-12 in the SEC.

For the second consecutive game, Auburn struck for four runs in the first inning. Chris Stanfield scored on a fielder’s choice, Bryson Ware hit a 2-run home run and Cole Foster followed with a solo shot.

USC answered with two in the bottom of the first before Nate LaRue’s solo home run gave AU a 5-2 lead in the second.

USC rallied to tie the game 5-5 in the fifth before Ware led off the sixth with a solo home run, his second of the game and 18th of the season.

Ware was 3 of 5 with three RBI. Peirce and Foster had two hits apiece.

Eight AU pitchers combined to give up 11 hits and eight walks.

AU starter Will Cannon allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in 2.2 innings, Parker Carlson two runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings, Chase Allsup one run on one one hit and three walks in 2.2 innings and Drew Nelson one run without recording an out.

Trevor Horne (0-1) took the loss allowing a run without recording an out and Tanner Bauman allowed a run in 0.1 innings. Cameron Keshock threw 1.1 scoreless innings and Ryan Olson retired the final batter in the eighth.

Auburn will be off next week for finals before hosting No. 1 LSU next weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.