Tigers come up short
Auburn delivered the first punch. Alabama answered that back with a jab of their own, and the two rivals continued trading blows for the rest of the game. The result was a loss by the No. 8 Tigers to the Crimson Tide, 79-75, in Tuscaloosa.
Chad Baker-Mazara had a chance to tie the game at 75 after making two free throws following getting fouled on a three-point shot with 12.5 seconds left, but the third free throw rimmed out. Grant Nelson hit two free throws, and the Tide fouled Jaylin Williams. The Auburn forward missed his first attempt, making the second. After a Johni Broome foul, Mark Sears made two free throws to clinch the game.
The Tigers jumped out early despite a lighting delay that lasted more than 15 minutes. Broome hit a three-pointer to get things started and scored 10 of Auburn's first 14 points as the Tigers grabbed a 14-6 lead. Alabama then went on a three-point barrage, making their next four attempts from behind the arc to get their first lead of the game.
The Tigers cut the lead to five with 2:30 left before halftime, but the Tide answered with nine straight points to extend their advantage to 14 at the half.
Auburn came out of the locker room hot following the intermission, starting the second half on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to five before a dunk and free throw by Nelson stopped the run.
Broome led all scorers with 25 points while putting up 14 rebounds. Chad Baker-Mazara added 11 points, and Jaylin Williams brought down 11 rebounds.
The Tigers return to the court on Saturday in Starkville against Mississippi State. Tip is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.