Auburn delivered the first punch. Alabama answered that back with a jab of their own, and the two rivals continued trading blows for the rest of the game. The result was a loss by the No. 8 Tigers to the Crimson Tide, 79-75, in Tuscaloosa.

Chad Baker-Mazara had a chance to tie the game at 75 after making two free throws following getting fouled on a three-point shot with 12.5 seconds left, but the third free throw rimmed out. Grant Nelson hit two free throws, and the Tide fouled Jaylin Williams. The Auburn forward missed his first attempt, making the second. After a Johni Broome foul, Mark Sears made two free throws to clinch the game.

The Tigers jumped out early despite a lighting delay that lasted more than 15 minutes. Broome hit a three-pointer to get things started and scored 10 of Auburn's first 14 points as the Tigers grabbed a 14-6 lead. Alabama then went on a three-point barrage, making their next four attempts from behind the arc to get their first lead of the game.