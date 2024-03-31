No. 4 Texas A&M completed a three-game sweep with a walk-off 10-9 win in the bottom of the 12th inning Saturday night at Blue Bell Park.

But it just wasn’t meant to be.

For three games and 30 innings, Auburn battled and battled and kept on battling.

The Tigers fought back from an 8-5 deficit with three runs in the eighth and had to rally in the ninth for another run on a pinch-hit solo home run by Gavin Miller to tie the game 9-9 and send it into extra innings.

A pitching staff that struggled mightily during the series allowed the Aggies just two runs over the final seven innings.

“So many guys contributed and gave us a chance to win,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We talked about today earlier that your character would be revealed at this stage and time and I thought we played with a lot of character, especially the pitchers. They kind of got beat up again and they kept fighting and handled the moment better than the first two days.

“We couldn’t get that one more hit or one more punch, but I thought the character was revealed in a positive way today.”

Carson Myers kept AU in the game allowing one run in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. He gave up three hits and a walk, and struck out two on 49 pitches.

He left after giving up a single to leadoff the eighth and that runner eventually came around to score on an RBI-groundout.

John Armstrong threw 1.2 scoreless innings before turning it over to Cam Tilly, who threw a scoreless 10th.

Ben Schorr (0-1) threw a scoreless 11th before Braden Montgomery led off the 12th with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Ted Burton.

Trailing 8-5, pinch-hitter Christian Hall led off the eighth with a solo home run, and pinch-hitter Cade Belyeu followed with a single and Cooper Weiss with a double.

Belyeu scored on an infield single by Ike Irish and Weiss came home on a sacrifice fly by Cooper McMurray.

The Aggies took the lead right back on a bases-loaded, RBI-groundout in the bottom of the inning.

Auburn jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second as Irish drove in two with a two-out single and McMurray followed with an RBI-single.

Texas A&M quickly responded with two unearned runs in the bottom of the inning and then added three in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Auburn got a run in the fourth on a bases-loaded single by Chris Stanfield but Weiss was thrown out at home trying to score on the play.

Caden Green added a solo home run in the fifth.

Weiss, Irish, McMurray, Stanfield and Bobby Peirce had two hits apiece. Irish drove in three runs and McMurray two.

AU starter Joseph Gonzalez allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks in 2.2 innings. He struck out one on 72 pitches.

Will Cannon couldn’t slow down the TAMU offense allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in 2.0 innings.

TAMU scored five of their 10 runs on free base runners including four walks and an error. It was a trend that defined much of the series as AU issued 17 walks in three games with 10 coming around to score.

Auburn, which falls to 16-11 overall and 1-8 in the SEC, plays UAB at Regions Field in Birmingham Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before hosting No. 5 Tennessee for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.