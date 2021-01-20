AuburnSports - Tigers collapse in loss to Arkansas

It was a tale of two halves for the Tigers who shot 59.3% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc in the first half, but only 29% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown in the second half.

Auburn led by as many as 19 points in the first half against Arkansas. But the Hogs built momentum going into halftime and kept it going after the break, beating Auburn 75-73.

"Disappointing loss. Kind of let one get away," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "Great first 16 minutes of basketball on the road. Played really well at both ends. Last three or four minutes of the first half we kind of took our foot off the gas and gave Arkansas some confidence, and they just kept that through the halftime. Our starters were very poor to start the second half -- effort, energy, 50-50 balls, points in the paint, points at the rim."

With 2:40 left and Arkansas leading 74-66, the Tigers went on a 7-0 run to try and make a comeback. Ultimately, Sharife Cooper wasn’t able to connect on a layup and Auburn was forced to foul with 2.4 seconds remaining. Moses Moody went 1-of-2 at the free throw line and Allen Flanigan was unable to connect on a buzzer-beater.

"I probably should have let Sharife go quicker than that," Pearl said. "If he goes quicker and he doesn't score, we foul, we get another possession with more time. In a one-point game, I should have gone quicker. Two-point game, it doesn't matter, and so that's on me. I cost us a possession late."

Cooper was again the star of the show for Auburn, finishing with a game-high 25 points while shooting 9-of-19 from the floor and 2-of-6 from deep. Cooper also added four assists and four rebounds for the Tigers.

The Tigers struggled to get any stops defensively in the second half until they made their late comeback attempt. Something Cooper knows they need to work on.

"Just got too complacent. Too comfortable," Cooper said of the defensive effort. "We definitely can't allow that to happen. Just seeing success and just taking plays off, I think that was the big, key factor in giving them the lead back. That's something that I've got to vocally speak to my teammates and be better about."

Auburn is now 8-7 and 2-5 in SEC play with a game at South Carolina on Saturday.

STATS:

Sharife Cooper: 25 points, 9-19 FG, 2-6 3FG, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 TO, 37 minutes, -4

JT Thor: 12 points, 3-8 FG, 1-3 3FG, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals, 25 minutes, -8

Jamal Johnson: 9 points, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3FG, 3 rebounds, 24 minutes, -4

Javon Franklin: 8 points, 3-4 FG, 2-2 3FG, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 11 minutes, +6

Allen Flanigan: 7 points, 2-7 FG, 0-4 3FG, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 TO, 24 minutes, +4

Dylan Cardwell: 4 points, 2-2 FG, 1 rebound, 11 minutes, -13

Chris Moore: 3 points, 1-3 FG, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 12 minutes, +2

Jaylin Williams: 2 points, 1-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 23 minutes, +10

Stretch Akingbola: 2 points, 1-1 FG, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 9 minutes, +7

Devan Cambridge: 1 point, 0-3 FG, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 23 minutes, -4