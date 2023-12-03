Cold shooting by Auburn and a red-hot Appalachian State team spelled a defeat for the Tigers on Sunday in Boone, N.C., as they fell to the Mountaineers 69-64.
Dustin Kern's team outplayed and outshot Bruce Pearl's squad, especially from behind the three-point line, where the Sun Belt team shot 47.1 percent from beyond the arc while the Tigers couldn't buy a three, finishing a woeful 3-of-27.
The Tigers still had a shot down the stretch, cutting Appalachian State's lead to three with 4:14 left, but they could never get closer as Myles Tate made a clutch three and free throws to keep Auburn at a distance.
Auburn jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first half thanks to a 9-0 run, but the Mountaineers responded with a 12-2 run of their own. The Tigers trailed 33-31 at halftime.
Tate led the Mountaineers with 18 points. Donovan Gregory and Terence Harcum added 12 apiece, while CJ Huntley finished with 10. Johni Broome led all scorers with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Auburn returns to the court on Saturday in Atlanta against Indiana.