Cold shooting by Auburn and a red-hot Appalachian State team spelled a defeat for the Tigers on Sunday in Boone, N.C., as they fell to the Mountaineers 69-64.

Dustin Kern's team outplayed and outshot Bruce Pearl's squad, especially from behind the three-point line, where the Sun Belt team shot 47.1 percent from beyond the arc while the Tigers couldn't buy a three, finishing a woeful 3-of-27.

The Tigers still had a shot down the stretch, cutting Appalachian State's lead to three with 4:14 left, but they could never get closer as Myles Tate made a clutch three and free throws to keep Auburn at a distance.