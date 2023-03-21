Tigers close out Jags
Auburn used timely hitting, a big night from Kason Howell, a solid start from Drew Nelson and a perfect ninth inning from Chase Isbell to hold on for a 6-5 victory over South Alabama on Tuesday night in Montgomery.
Grady Miller got the Tigers going in the bottom of the third, singling up the middle to lead off the inning. A Carter Wright single to left put runners on 1st and 2nd. Kason Howell plated himself along with Miller and Wright, knocking a three-run dinger over the left-field wall to give Auburn a 3-0 lead.
Two-out hitting proved crucial for the Tigers in the next inning. Justin Kirby worked a walk to start the bottom of the 4th, and Chris Stanfield singled to put two on with nobody out. After Gavin Miller struck out and Brody Wortham hit into a fielder's choice, back-to-back singles by Wright and Howell extended the lead to five.
Nelson worked out of an early jam in the first. After committing an error, walking and hitting a batter, the southpaw induced a popout to escape the bases-loaded situation.
The Jaguars fought back in the top of the 7th. Mitchell Herr walked before Colson Lawrence hit the first pitch from Murphy over the wall in left field to make it 5-2. After an error and single, John Armstrong relieved Murphy, retiring the next three batters.
Auburn responded in the bottom of the frame as Howell doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cole Foster.
Lawrence struck again in the 8th, knocking his second two-run of the game to left field. Cole Ketzner followed with a solo shot to make it 6-5.
Isbell came in for the ninth and retired the Jaguars in order to close out the game.
Nelson (1-1) earned the win for Auburn, throwing four scoreless innings on one hit and a walk while fanning two. Isbell earned his first save of the season.