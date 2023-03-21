Auburn used timely hitting, a big night from Kason Howell, a solid start from Drew Nelson and a perfect ninth inning from Chase Isbell to hold on for a 6-5 victory over South Alabama on Tuesday night in Montgomery.

Grady Miller got the Tigers going in the bottom of the third, singling up the middle to lead off the inning. A Carter Wright single to left put runners on 1st and 2nd. Kason Howell plated himself along with Miller and Wright, knocking a three-run dinger over the left-field wall to give Auburn a 3-0 lead.

Two-out hitting proved crucial for the Tigers in the next inning. Justin Kirby worked a walk to start the bottom of the 4th, and Chris Stanfield singled to put two on with nobody out. After Gavin Miller struck out and Brody Wortham hit into a fielder's choice, back-to-back singles by Wright and Howell extended the lead to five.