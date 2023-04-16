Auburn's game against LSU featured an excess of dominant pitching and precious little hitting.

Still, an otherwise forgettable afternoon yielded an unforgettable crescendo when Icess Tresvik narrowly slid under a tag at home. Her safe passage consummated the game's only run in the ninth inning and awarded the Tigers' their first series win against LSU since 2017.

One run was enough on this day.

The final sequence materialized quickly. Tresvik singled down the left-field line and Rose Roach's subsequent sacrifice bunt moved Tresvik to second base. That gave Makayla Packer a chance to be the hero and she came through with a sharply struck ball into right field.

Tresvik wasn't stopping until she was past home plate — for better or worse.

The throw home was off target and forced LSU catcher Ciara Briggs to adjust. By the time she tagged Tresvik, the Tigers' outfielder already had a palm on the plate. The play was reviewed and the ruling affirmed as the crowd at Jane B. Moore Field roared with approval.

That exciting finale was made possible by ace Maddie Penta, who spent most of the day dispatching LSU batters with increasing efficiency. She ran into trouble during the ninth inning, however, and yielded to reliever Shelby Lowe with two outs.

Lowe struck out her first batter to end LSU's best threat of the day.

Penta conceded just four hits — all of them singles — during her 8 2/3 innings of work. She struck out seven batters.

The Tigers (32-13, 9-6) play a mid-week game against Jacksonville State before heading to Alabama for an important weekend series. Auburn currently is tied with Alabama and Arkansas for third place in the Southeastern Conference standings.