A pair of solo home runs off the bats of Nate LaRue and Bobby Peirce in the second made the score 6-0. The Gamecocks put a run on the board in the bottom half of the frame as Jonathan French doubled in Michael Braswell.

The Tigers used some two-out magic in the first inning as Cole Foster singled to left field, scoring Chris Stanfield and Cooper McMurray to make it 2-0. Kason Howell followed with a two-run single through the right side to score Bryson Ware and Foster to double the advantage.

For the second straight day, Auburn jumped on No. 3 South Carolina early and held on for a 9-5 victory to take the series from the Gamecocks in Columbia.

“Two days in a row we scored in the first inning and really set a tone,” Butch Thompson said. “It got us into the ballgame, and we did even more today in the first. You knew they’d make a rally, so we had to keep playing.”

Cooper McMurray, last week's SEC Player of the Week, hit a two-run dinger in the fifth, making it 8-1 Tigers. A double by Cole Messina in the bottom half of the inning cut it to 8-3. The third baseman struck again in the seventh, making it 8-5 by knocking a two-run dinger over the wall in center.

It was McMurray again in the top of the ninth as the first baseman knocked a solo homer to make it 9-5. He led the Tigers with three RBIs while scoring three runs. Foster and Howell had two RBIs apiece.

Konner Copeland (3-1) earned the win for Auburn, allowing two earned runs on one hit while striking out four over the final four innings.

Auburn goes for the sweep on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.