The Aggies (39-19) move on to Saturday’s semifinals while Auburn (39-20) will have a rematch with No. 2 seed Ole Miss in an elimination game Friday at 3 p.m. CT.

John Doxakis held Auburn to a run on two hits in 7.1 innings to lead No. 11 seed Texas A&M to a 4-2 win Thursday night in the third round of the 2018 SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met.

HOOVER | Casey Mize wasn't overpowering but kept No. 7 seed Auburn in the game. The Tigers' offense, however, was out-matched for most of the night.

Mize (9-5) loses for a third-straight time allowing four runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings. The junior right-hander struck out four and didn’t issue a walk on 95 pitches.

“He’d throw that cutter and slider and they didn’t like it a whole lot but every time he tried to sneak a fastball in there, I thought A&M had competitive at-bats,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I tip my hat to them. He’s just trying to reset and grow. At the end of the day, I like how we continued to battle and finish the ballgame competing.”

Auburn has scored 12 runs in Mize’s last five starts combined, winning just one of those games.

“Fastball command was terrible, splitter was terrible. Just not a good night for me,” Mize said. “(Auburn’s hitters) were doing the best they can so it’s not frustrating for me in that aspect. I have to be better and keep us in the game. They’re doing all they can, I understand that. I have to be better, that’s on me.”

Doxakis (7-5) had a no-hitter through seven innings striking out seven, before Jay Estes led off the eighth with an infield single. Estes came around to score on a double by Conor Davis over the head of the centerfielder.

“I would like maybe in our second or third at-bats for that starter to maybe have to get us out a different way,” Thompson said. “So is that move up in the box, try to take something away from him instead of just having the same at-bats over and over.”