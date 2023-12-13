For the second straight game, Auburn used a big run at the end of the first half to take a double-digit lead into halftime and never let down, cruising to an 87-62 victory over UNC-Asheville in the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville on Wednesday night.

Tied at 21 with 9:26 left in the first half, a Broome layup and free throw started a 17-3 run by the Tigers. Chaney Johnson followed the center's three-point play with two free throws, while Chris Moore and Broome added layups for a seven-point spurt. After Trent Stephney drained a three, back-to-back buckets by Tre Donaldson, one a three-point play, four straight points from Jaylin Williams and a basket by Johnson gave the Tigers a 39-24 lead.

The second half started no different as Auburn jumped out to a 20-point lead after just more than six minutes into the final 20. Two three-pointers by Chad Baker-Mazara and a pair of drive and baskets by Donaldson stretched Auburn's lead to 60-37 with 12:43 left.