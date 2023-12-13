Tigers bully Bulldogs
For the second straight game, Auburn used a big run at the end of the first half to take a double-digit lead into halftime and never let down, cruising to an 87-62 victory over UNC-Asheville in the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville on Wednesday night.
Tied at 21 with 9:26 left in the first half, a Broome layup and free throw started a 17-3 run by the Tigers. Chaney Johnson followed the center's three-point play with two free throws, while Chris Moore and Broome added layups for a seven-point spurt. After Trent Stephney drained a three, back-to-back buckets by Tre Donaldson, one a three-point play, four straight points from Jaylin Williams and a basket by Johnson gave the Tigers a 39-24 lead.
The second half started no different as Auburn jumped out to a 20-point lead after just more than six minutes into the final 20. Two three-pointers by Chad Baker-Mazara and a pair of drive and baskets by Donaldson stretched Auburn's lead to 60-37 with 12:43 left.
Another run, this time a 9-2 one highlighted by a no-look pass from Donaldson to Jaylin Williams for a dunk, put the game out of reach with less than eight minutes remaining.
It was a balanced offensive attack by Auburn with 11 players scoring, led by Donaldson's 15. Baker-Mazara added 11 points, connecting on all three-point attempts, while adding a team-high seven rebounds. The Tigers outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-26 and forced 14 turnovers while committing just seven of their own.
Auburn returns to Neville Arena on Sunday when the Tigers host USC. Tip-off is scheduled for noon CT, with the game airing on ESPN.