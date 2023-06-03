Tigers bow out of Auburn Regional
AUBURN | Auburn stepped into the postseason on a nine-game winning streak.
That momentum was slowed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover and came to a sudden, crashing halt after two games in the Auburn Regional.
The Tigers suffered a 7-2 loss to Southern Miss in an elimination game Saturday at Plainsman Park, ending the 2023 season on a four-game losing streak.
"The responsibility lies on me," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "I just felt in the last three Regionals we were in such a good spot and they played such good baseball. I did not get this team ready to the point to compete to be able to be there on the last day.
"This group put us in position. Really tough start and just stayed in the fight the entire season and got us to this point to be able to host a Regional at home. Just didn’t link it up enough in these two days to have success against two really good opponents."
Auburn had nine hits Saturday and batted just .181 in the Regional. All 13 hits over 20.0 innings were singles. Coming into the Regional, AU had just one game without an extra-base hit.
Auburn, which was an SEC-best 12-3 in the second half of conference play, finishes the season 34-23-1.
"We prided ourselves on getting the timely hits when we needed to the past month or so," said senior Bryson Ware. "And for the past few games, for whatever reason, it just hasn’t been falling our way. Hats off to Southern Miss. They played a great game. I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of this team."
USM jumped on AU starter Tommy Vail early with a 3-run home run by Christopher Sargent in the first. Vail (5-2) took the loss allowing five runs, four earned, on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings.
Dustin Dickerson led off the third with a solo home run and then chased Vail with one out in the fifth on another solo shot over the right field wall.
"They got three swings today off him," said Thompson. "I thought he hung in there pretty good for the circumstances of everything that everybody doesn’t know. He’s a fighter for us and we would not have been able to be here without Tommy Vail."
Konner Copeland allowed a run on four hits in 1.0 inning and Chase Isbell one in 3.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Auburn finally got on board in the sixth. Ware started the rally with a one-out walk, moved to third on a single by Cole Foster and scored on a single by Chris Stanfield.
Cooper McMurray followed with an RBI single before Kason Howell’s ground ball up the middle was snagged by a diving Nick Monster for a force out at second base.
AU stranded two runners on base in each of the last three innings and 11 total in the game.