AUBURN | Auburn stepped into the postseason on a nine-game winning streak. That momentum was slowed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover and came to a sudden, crashing halt after two games in the Auburn Regional. The Tigers suffered a 7-2 loss to Southern Miss in an elimination game Saturday at Plainsman Park, ending the 2023 season on a four-game losing streak.

USM hit four home runs in the 7-2 win over Auburn. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

"The responsibility lies on me," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "I just felt in the last three Regionals we were in such a good spot and they played such good baseball. I did not get this team ready to the point to compete to be able to be there on the last day. "This group put us in position. Really tough start and just stayed in the fight the entire season and got us to this point to be able to host a Regional at home. Just didn’t link it up enough in these two days to have success against two really good opponents." Auburn had nine hits Saturday and batted just .181 in the Regional. All 13 hits over 20.0 innings were singles. Coming into the Regional, AU had just one game without an extra-base hit. Auburn, which was an SEC-best 12-3 in the second half of conference play, finishes the season 34-23-1. "We prided ourselves on getting the timely hits when we needed to the past month or so," said senior Bryson Ware. "And for the past few games, for whatever reason, it just hasn’t been falling our way. Hats off to Southern Miss. They played a great game. I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of this team."