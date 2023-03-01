“Solid, solid start with Tommy Vail," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "I think it started in the top of the first. I know we scored 11 runs, but coming out and filling up the strike zone on five pitches. That’s what we need. That was excellent and then our offense just went to work passing it down.

The Tigers hit three home runs in the first inning to blowout Florida A&M 18-8 at Plainsman Park.

"That’s a week plus now of just playing great baseball. The ball is not always going to fall. They are just absolutely evaluating the strike zone very well, taking balls, swinging at strikes, and putting good swings on the ball.”

Justin Kirby started the scoring with a 3-run home run over the right field wall. All six of his hits this season have flown out of the ballpark.

Cooper McMurray hit a 3-run home run and Cole Foster a 3-run home run, all with no outs, as AU’s first 12 batters of the game reached base.

Most of AU’s starters were subbed out by the fifth inning. Ike Irish was 2 of 4 with two runs scored, Kason Howell 1 of 1 with two RBI, Josh Hall 1 of 4 with one RBI, Bryson Ware 1 of 2 with one RBI, Brody Wortham 1 of 1 with one RBI and Brody Moss 0 of 2 with one RBI.

Vail (1-0) earned the win without allowing a hit in 4.0 innings. He struck out six and walked two on 58 pitches.