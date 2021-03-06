AuburnSports - Tigers blast BC to even series

"Much needed win," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "It all starts on the mound for us. It's just one game. There's much, much work to do. It will be a challenge for us tomorrow but we sure are looking forward to keep fighting and definitely not getting too high after today's ballgame against a great opponent."

After dropping Friday’s game 8-2, the 22nd-ranked Tigers unloaded on the Eagles 16-1 to even the three-game series. The two teams will square off in the rubber game Sunday.

Auburn jumped on top early with five runs in the first inning, all after two outs, on an RBI single by Bryson Ware and a grand slam by freshman Cam Hill, the first home run of his career.

AU added three in the third on a two-RBI single by Tyler Miller and an RBI-groundout by Brody Moore, three in the fourth on a 2-run home run by Steven Williams and an RBI-single by Miller, four in the fifth on an RBI-single by Ryan Bliss and a 3-run home run by Miller, and one in the seventh on a solo home run by Rankin Woley.

Miller finished 3 of 3 with three runs scored and six RBI. He has 13 hits in his last 15 at-bats going back to last Saturday’s game against Baylor.

"Cam Hill with the big hit of the day. Really got us rolling and got us playing with the lead and took off from there," Miller said. "I'm just staying with my approach more consistently this year, looking for middle away. If it comes in, I'm reacting. I'm not trying to do too much at the plate. I'm taking what they give me."

Woley was 2 of 2 with three runs scored and one RBI, Ware 2 of 4 with one run scored and one RBI, and Bliss 2 of 5 with two runs scored and one RBI.

The Tigers had seven walks and 11 hits including one double and four home runs.

Mason Barnett (1-0) earned the win allowing one unearned run on two hits in 5.1 innings. The sophomore right-hander struck out three and walked two on 75 pitches. Carson Swilling threw 1.2 shutout innings with one hit and Hayden Mullins a final 2.0 hitless innings with four strikeouts.

"Very, very, very pleased," said Barnett of today's pitching. "That's one thing that I really wanted to focus on, staying consistent and being able to land pitches when I needed to. The guys coming in behind me just stayed with it and stayed down the hill and kept trying to get outs. Bottom line, that's what we have to do."

Sunday’s game at Plainsman Park will be 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.