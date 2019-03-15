AUBURN | It’s almost like a Super Regional every weekend. No. 17 Auburn opens conference play Friday night against No. 21 Tennessee, the first of nine ranked opponents over the next 10 weeks. A loaded SEC currently has 11 teams ranked in the Top 25 and the Tigers will play nine of them including five on the road.

“As it sits right now the team that is not in the Top 25 of the 10 teams we play is 16-2 themselves,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “This is an amazing time and it’s what those young men in the locker room came to Auburn for. They came to the Southeastern Conference to play the best in America. We get our opportunity starting this weekend.”

Rankin Woley leads Auburn with a .348 average, six doubles and 18 RBI. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

The remainder of Auburn’s conference schedule includes home series against No. 10 Arkansas, No. 8 Ole Miss, Alabama and No. 11 Georgia, and road trips to No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 23 South Carolina, No. 22 Texas A&M, No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 12 LSU. The Volunteers, which started the season 15-0, enter the series 17-1. The pitching staff leads the country with six shutouts, just ahead of Auburn’s five. Tennessee also ranks second in WHIP (0.93) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.74), fifth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.20) and sixth in ERA (2.19). “We get to start at home this year and welcome in one of the hottest teams in America in Tennessee,” Thompson said. “Their pitching staff has been well-documented in this early portion of the season. They’re off to an unbelievable start record-wise just like every team in our league.” The Tigers enter the series 15-2 and riding a 10-game winning streak. Auburn’s pitching staff has also been a strength ranking top five in the country in walks allowed per nine innings (2.36), WHIP (1.00), strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.26), shutouts (five) and ERA (2.14). “The SEC is faster; it’s one of the best — it’s the best conference you can play baseball in so some teams will get sped up, but I think that our program is pretty strong. We’ve played a good schedule so far leading up to SEC, so I mean, I think we’re prepared,” said junior reliever Elliott Anderson, who is 2-0 with a 0.52 ERA in a team-high seven appearances. Game times this weekend will be 6 p.m. CT both Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The SEC Network will carry Saturday’s game while Friday and Sunday’s will be available on SECN+.

Pitching Matchups AUBURN TENNESSEE FRI So. RHP Tanner Burns (3-0, 0.68) Jr. RHP Garrett Stallings (4-0, 1.63) SAT So. LHP Jack Owen (3-0, 0.00) Jr. RHP Zach Linginfelter (4-0, 0.75) SUN TBA Sr. RHP Will Neely (2-1, 6.16)