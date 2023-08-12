Auburn's first scrimmage of fall camp is finished and the Tigers didn't escape injury-free.

Wesley Steiner has been limited for all fall camp with a hamstring injury and Koy Moore is nursing an ankle injury.

Ja'Varrius Johnson received stitches in his mouth, but head coach Hugh Freeze said he'd be "fine."

"He was having a really good camp," Freeze said.

Both Austin Keys and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are dealing with shoulder injuries, but neither is "significant,” Freeze said.

Camden Brown hasn't practiced much in both the spring and fall.

"He's had a string of bad luck," Freeze said. "We sure do need him to get healthy.”