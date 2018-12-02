The Boilermakers are 6-6 overall and finished third in the Big Ten North with a 5-4 conference record. Purdue’s biggest win came on Oct. 21 in a 49-20 blowout over then-No. 2 Ohio State.

The Tigers have accepted a bid to play Purdue in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

Purdue is 24th nationally in total offense averaging 459.0 yards per game and 103rd in total defense allowing 441.5 yards per game. Senior quarterback David Blough completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,521 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Freshman receiver Rondale Moore has caught 103 passes for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Preseason No. 9, Auburn finished 7-5 overall, 3-5 in the SEC and unranked. The Tigers are 23-17-2 all-time in bowl games, but only 1-4 under Gus Malzahn. It’ll be Auburn’s second appearance in the Music City after a 28-14 win over Wisconsin in 2003.

This will be the first-ever matchup between Auburn and Purdue. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.