“We’ll take (Saturday) off, and we will definitely spend a couple of days preparing for our Maui opponents,” said Pearl after Friday night’s 88-66 win over No. 25 Washington. “And then we’ll get ready for Mississippi on Tuesday and play and then we travel to Maui on Thursday. There’ll be heavy days in the office this weekend studying our Maui opponents.”

But Bruce Pearl isn’t most coaches and he’s not afraid to openly discuss Auburn’s early preparations for next week's loaded Maui Invitational field despite Wednesday night's game against Mississippi College.

AUBURN | If you listen to a lot of coaches, their programs would crumble and turn to dust if they admitted to looking ahead and preparing for an opponent other than the next one on the schedule.

The 2018 Maui Invitational, which will be held Nov. 19-21 in the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii, features No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Duke, No. 11 Auburn, Xavier, Arizona, Iowa State, Illinois and San Diego State.

Pearl and his staff will concentrate on Auburn’s side of the bracket, which includes next Monday’s opponent Xavier along with Duke and San Diego State. He said last week that the Tigers would have a chance to make a splash in Maui if they can pass opening tests against South Alabama and the Huskies.

Auburn averaged beating both by 32.5 points.

“I would stand by that. If you can beat Washington by 20, you can go to Maui and compete,” he said. “Xavier will be really good. Really good. San Diego State or Duke, really good. So we’ll focus on our bracket this week. We’ll focus on those three teams.

“And just keep working on getting better. But I’m very pleased. I’m very pleased with our effort, our energy, our execution, our understanding. I think the kids are confident in each other and what we’re doing, and they know we have unfinished business.”

Tip-off against Mississippi College Wednesday night at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.