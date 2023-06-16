AUBURN | Jalewis Solomon plans to release his top five on June 20. But Auburn fans won’t have to wait that long to know if they’ve made the cut for the 4-star defensive back from Schley County in Ellaville, Ga. “Most definitely in there,” said Solomon following a 7-on-7 camp at Auburn. “Me coming here today made it even better. There’s no way they couldn’t make my top five.”

Solomon had a great time at Auburn's camp Thursday. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Solomon, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, helped Schley make it all the way to the championship game before falling to Veterans High School, which is from Kathleen, Ga. “It went great. I feel like I put on a great performance in front of all of the coaches,” said Solomon. “I got to talk to the head coach and the secondary coach after the day. It felt real good.” AU coach Hugh Freeze made sure Solomon knew he was a high-priority recruit for Auburn. “He told me once he locks me in, he’s really setting everything off. He’s basically telling me I’m the last piece they’re missing,” said Solomon. Solomon, who has 33 offers, has a family connection to Auburn. His older half-brother, Zykeivous Walker, is a junior defensive lineman for the Tigers.