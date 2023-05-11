Tigers advance to SEC semifinals with comeback victory
Redemption is sweet. Winning is better.
For someone as competitive as Maddie Penta, the sophomore pitcher got both in the Tigers' first game of the SEC Tournament. Penta was pulled early and Auburn found itself trailing by four runs, before roaring back for an 8-7 victory over Ole Miss Thursday.
Icess Tresvik hit a game-tying home run, Rose Roach had the go-ahead hit and Penta returned to the circle to close out the game.
"Just remembering who I am," Penta said on the SEC Network. "Just remember that I'm Maddie Penta."
It was Auburn's first SEC Tournament victory since 2019.
Auburn grabbed the lead in the first inning, scoring two runs off Lindsey Garcia's two-out single. For most of the season, that's been enough run support for Maddie Penta.
It was not the case Thursday.
Ole Miss chased Penta out of the game in the third inning, tagging the Auburn ace for five earned runs in her start, part of a six-run third. The Tigers found themselves trailing 6-2, their ace out of the game and their tournament run in jeopardy.
Three Ole Miss errors in the bottom half of the third provided life for the Tigers.
Auburn scored three runs off of the errors, narrowing the deficit to just one run. The Rebels added another run in the fourth inning off a fielding error to make it 7-5, but that was the last time Ole Miss scored.
Bri Ellis led off the fifth inning with a walk, bringing Tresvik to the plate. Tresvik delivered with perhaps the biggest hit of her career, a two-run home run to tie the game at seven.
Auburn wasn't done. The Tigers loaded the bases later in the inning and eventually reclaimed the lead, when Rose Roach singled through the right side, plating the go-ahead run.
Head coach Mickey Dean turned back to Penta, who re-entered the game in the sixth.
Penta then pitched a scoreless sixth, before running into trouble in the seventh. Ole Miss loaded the bases with one out and Penta locked in. The sophomore struck out the next two batters to end the game, sending Auburn to the semifinals.
Auburn will play the winner of South Carolina versus Georgia Friday at 3 p.m. CT.