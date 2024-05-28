Jackson Koivun could have let the pressure get to him. After losing a two-hole lead on the last two holes, him winning the match against Ohio State's Adam Wallin was the different between going home or battling for the national championship.

After two extra holes left the match at even, Koivun came through on the third playoff hole to send the No. 1 Tigers to the final.

After Carson Bacha was defeated in his match, Brendan Valdes got the Tigers on the board, winning 1UP to give Auburn a shot. Josiah Gilbert tried to fight his way back in his match, but fell to Tyler Sabo on the 18th hole.