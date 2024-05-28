Tigers advance to finals
Jackson Koivun could have let the pressure get to him. After losing a two-hole lead on the last two holes, him winning the match against Ohio State's Adam Wallin was the different between going home or battling for the national championship.
After two extra holes left the match at even, Koivun came through on the third playoff hole to send the No. 1 Tigers to the final.
After Carson Bacha was defeated in his match, Brendan Valdes got the Tigers on the board, winning 1UP to give Auburn a shot. Josiah Gilbert tried to fight his way back in his match, but fell to Tyler Sabo on the 18th hole.
J.M. Butler took care of business, defeating the Buckeyes' Neal Shipley 2&1 for the Tigers' second point.
In the quarterfinals earlier Tuesday, Bacha got the Tigers off to a good start, winning his match 2&1 to earn his team the first point. Valdes lost his match 2&1, but Gilbert followed with a 2&1 win to put Auburn on the brink of the semifinals.
After letting a two-hole lead get away from him, Koivun came through clutch with a birdie on the last hole to clinch the match for the Tigers.
Auburn faces Florida State on Wednesday for the national title.