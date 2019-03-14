Brown, one of four AU seniors, was 0 of 6 from the floor in the first half including 0 of 3 from beyond the arc. He made his first 3-pointer with 15:58 left in the second half and proceeded to make two more in a row to give Auburn its first double-digit lead of the game.

“It means that we’re continuing to make history,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the SEC Network after the game. “It was a good Missouri team that we beat, it’s March and this basketball team is 5-0 in the month of March right now.”

It’s Auburn’s first win at the SEC Tournament since 2015, advancing to play No. 4 seed South Carolina Friday.

NASHVILLE | Bryce Brown made all five of his 3-pointers in the second half to lead No. 5 seed Auburn to an 81-71 win over No. 12 seed Missouri in the second round of the 2019 SEC Tournament.

Missouri was able to square the game at 52-all midway through the second half, but Auburn responded with a 9-0 run including 3-pointers by Brown and Danjel Purifoy to build a comfortable lead.



Missouri shot a blazing 50 percent (15 of 30) from 3-point range, which Auburn was able to overcome by scoring 24 points off of 14 turnovers.

Chuma Okeke scored five points in the opening four minutes of the game, before having to sit out the remainder of the first half with two fouls. Purifoy stepped in to play a season-high 20 minutes and finish with five points, four rebounds, two assists and no turnovers.

“It’s trusting your process and trusting your bench,” Pearl said. “For Danjel to play all those minutes with Chuma in foul trouble and knock down some big shots, that’s what it’s all about.”

Brown led Auburn with 17 points, adding three rebounds and four assists. Okeke had 12 points, while Horace Spencer and Malik Dunbar added 11 points apiece.

Auburn led 32-30 at halftime despite shooting just 38.7 percent from the floor and 17.6 percent from 3-point range, and being out-rebounded 21-16. AU out-rebounded Missouri 17-11 in the second half to hold a 33-32 edge in the game.

Friday’s game between Auburn and South Carolina will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Tigers lost 80-77 at South Carolina Jan. 22.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Horace Spencer. The senior came off the bench to record only the second double-double of his career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 4 of 7 from the floor and added four blocked shots and four steals.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Bryce Brown drove down the lane and found Malik Dunbar on left baseline. Dunbar pump-faked from behind the 3-point line and then drove in for an emphatic tomahawk dunk to give Auburn a 28-21 lead in the first half. It was part of an 11-0 run.

STAT OF THE DAY: Auburn’s leading scorers Bryce Brown and Jared Harper were a combined 0 of 10 from the floor in the first half. The pair got hot in the second making 6 of 9 from the floor including Brown’s 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: Assistant coach Wes Flanigan on the Auburn Network after the game: “Usually when Bryce and Jared are 1-for-10, it’s not good for the Tigers. But that’s where our guys stepped up off the bench. As you look forward and keep moving forward, it’s going to take a team effort like this in order for us to continue to play well. We’re starting to find our niche, starting to play our best basketball.”