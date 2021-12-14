Tigers add Sledge

AUBURN | Auburn’s drive to create a big finish to the early signing period continued Tuesday with its third commitment in 24 hours. Enyce Sledge, a defensive tackle from Neville in Monroe, La., chose the Tigers over Texas Tech, Baylor, Indiana and Oklahoma State. He officially visited AU last weekend.

“What stood out to me was how they cared about the person over player, on and off the field,” said Sledge following his Auburn visit. Sledge’s pledge gives the Tigers 14 commitments in the 2022 class after adding Rivals100 defensive back Austin Ausberry and 4-star JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert Monday. Auburn could add a fourth commitment in two days later this evening when current LSU commit JaDarian Rhym announces a final decision between Auburn and LSU.