TIGER TALK REVIEW: Week Zero '23
Football coach Hugh Freeze sat down Thursday with Andy Burcham ("Andy") and Brad Law ("Not Andy") for his first-ever appearance on TIGER TALK.
It went well. Freeze is much more open and entertaining than Bryan Harsin.
What follows is a review of Freeze's comments as told by publisher Jay G. Tate, who has been chronicling Tiger Talk broadcasts since 2005.
JOHN COHEN, the athletic director, will speak first. He is good at his job.
John is introduced. A smattering of applause greets him.
"This great university has a lot going on. It's thrilling to have all the students back on campus. That means one thing -- football season is right around the corner."
NOT ANDY wants to ask about the job Hugh has done. "It's incredible. Keeping everyone reading out of the same hymnal, it's difficult. I know; I've done it."
On Hugh connecting with recruits: "It's as good as I've seen in any sport."
ANDY asks about Auburn being in alignment on and off the field right now. Cohen lauds the university president. He says Roberts always is asking what's best for the future of Auburn University.
NOT ANDY asks about game day enhancements. Let's discuss, shall we? "We've got to get people through our concessions faster. (Says they added four new grab-and-gos to that end.) We have to get people through rest room lines faster." Mentions that he wants to make Jordan-Hare more functional this season.
ANDY asks about the future of Jordan-Hare Stadium. "We have big dreams. Our president is alweays saying that Auburn deserves the right to dream big." (Notes the north end zone is in need of serious help, says they're doing "an incredible amount of research" into that right now.)
NOT ANDY wants to talk about the education of student-athletes. Really? Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. It's FOOTBALL SEASON. Let's talk football! Cohen mentions Lee Van Horn (goat emoji) makes great power point presentations for the kids. The first pane says MGD ... make great decisions.
ANDY says they had a big meeting this morning in athletics and two topics were hot tamales ... hazing and wagering. "We say DON'T a lot to our student-athletes. (Gambling) has become a real problem at the college level. There are some really bad things that can happen ... with that habit."
Cohen says Andy and Not Andy are great broadcasters. I wouldn't disagree. Andy is awesome, particularly at basketball. Not Andy does a nice job, too.
HUGH FREEZE is in the house. He gets a nice round of applause from the adoring populace.
NOT ANDY says the fans really want to see good stuff happen this season. "Nothing like making me feel that pressure right off the bat on Tiger Talk." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "I want to deliver a product immediately that keeps the hope going forward. The expectation is that we compete fanatically. We're excited just like (fans) are."
ANDY recalls that Hugh said a few weeks back that he was uncomfortable going into camp. "We're still getting to know each other. You really never know what to expect. My wife refers to it as 'the reveal party.' I'll know a lot more about us once we get into the fire. I feel more comfortable just knowing our guys."
NOT ANDY asks about Hugh's relationship with the coordinators. "(Montgomery) was an incredible offensive coordinator at Baylor for many years." Freeze says he needed a full-service OC because Freeze "had to catch us up in recruiting."
Hugh says it's been tough getting his hand out of calling plays, says Monty has been a good partner and remains patient. "He's been just incredible to work with."
On Roberts: "He takes all the blame. Whatever we put on film ... we're coaching it. At least they can do it right and play hard." (Hugh isn't being critical ... he's saying that's what Roberts expects from his guys.)
NOT ANDY lauds Hugh's candor during his first Tiger Talk segment. I'd agree.
ANDY asks about Payton Thorne being QB1 and Robby Ashford's package. "Rooby's had his best practices. He's motivated to earn whatever comes his way. You can only play one (QB) primarily. Even if Payton is lighting it up, Robby still has to get some touches."
On Thorne: "His leadership is on point. I wish he was completing a higher percentage of his throws. We're a lot of new players that haven't played together. We have a semblance of a game plan; we're not out there just running stuff. Today was the first gameplan deal. We missed about five deep shots that were there. It's just a hair overthrows or a little underthrown. We're going to complete those in a week's time." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.
HERB is there. He asks about Hugh's move to Auburn. "The family move here (has) been incredible. We've visited here several times. We're so blessed. I don't know many families ... having all three children and grandchildren and their husbands in the same town. Not really surprised by the friendliness of Auburn. I wish we were a little deeper and bigger and stronger and faster ..."
ANDY interjects: "You're not talking about your family!"
GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.
"No, not family."
(Hugh says his house is located in an area that could be chaotic if the team has a big win or a big loss.) GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.
LAMAR is in the house. He wants to talk about the defense. "We rushed for 438 yards (in the scrimmage), so I wasn't happy. I never get to leave happy. We've go to be physical at the point of attack and tackle. The reveal party on tackling is going to reveal for real in a short amount of time.
He says Keys and McLeon have been out lately and they're needed.
He says they're thin at linebacker and defensive backs. "The backups (in the secondary) are puppies."
"We've go to stop the run somehow, someway in this league."
SOME DUDE wants to ask about walk-ons and the walk-on program. "I think I have some unique ideas on how to improve that. The ones we have are giving it to us. (He names a few current walk-ons.) That dang 70-man travel squad. It needs to go up; it's antiquated. We voted 14-0 as coaches to change that. That's the biggest challenge -- we can play up to 80 at home."
JAY is in the house. He wants to talk about how recruiting changes with NIL. "Not a single things changes except you (add) NIL. I still do my same routine with my calls and what we send out. I haven't changed a single thing. I'm not crazy about (NIL) for first-year players, but that's the world we're in. The locker room would be a lot healthier. (Money) is an awful reason to choose a school." (A smattering of applause envelops that comment.)
ANDY wants to know what excites Freeze about this coming season. "Jordan-Hare. I just can't wait to be on the home sideline ... and feel the energy in that place."
ANDY wants to talk about J-H again and Coca-Cola. "They discontinued my favorite Powerade of all time. The white cheery is my absolute favorite. That's my elixir. I heard the awful news that they'd discontinued it. Earnie scrounged up about six cases. I appreciate Coke and him doing that."
@RBU1 asks about breakfast at Byron's. "I haven't tried every breakfast, but it's like my hometown breakfast. I wish I could do there every morning, but you charge me too much."
@RBU1 asks about the Bamhower's NIL deal with the OL. "Y'all keep feeding those boys."
ANDY asks about Too Tall Miller moving up at RT. Hugh seems happy with him and Gunner, who moved over to LG to help Miller get the gig at RT.
NOT ANDY asks about the team's tailbacks. "I think we're solid SEC running back room. If we give them some slight holes, they'll get some dirty yards for us. I like our chances to move the ball ... if we don't have the negative plays."
ANDY asks about wideouts. "Getting better. We've improved through recruiting. They haven't played as fast as I want them to play. In the RPO world, we can't afford a route to be run not at a certain pace. Today, they were phenomenal at that."
HUGH signs off with a hearty, assured WAR EAGLE.