Football coach Hugh Freeze sat down Thursday with Andy Burcham ("Andy") and Brad Law ("Not Andy") for his first-ever appearance on TIGER TALK. It went well. Freeze is much more open and entertaining than Bryan Harsin. What follows is a review of Freeze's comments as told by publisher Jay G. Tate, who has been chronicling Tiger Talk broadcasts since 2005.

JOHN COHEN, the athletic director, will speak first. He is good at his job. John is introduced. A smattering of applause greets him. "This great university has a lot going on. It's thrilling to have all the students back on campus. That means one thing -- football season is right around the corner." NOT ANDY wants to ask about the job Hugh has done. "It's incredible. Keeping everyone reading out of the same hymnal, it's difficult. I know; I've done it." On Hugh connecting with recruits: "It's as good as I've seen in any sport." ANDY asks about Auburn being in alignment on and off the field right now. Cohen lauds the university president. He says Roberts always is asking what's best for the future of Auburn University. NOT ANDY asks about game day enhancements. Let's discuss, shall we? "We've got to get people through our concessions faster. (Says they added four new grab-and-gos to that end.) We have to get people through rest room lines faster." Mentions that he wants to make Jordan-Hare more functional this season. ANDY asks about the future of Jordan-Hare Stadium. "We have big dreams. Our president is alweays saying that Auburn deserves the right to dream big." (Notes the north end zone is in need of serious help, says they're doing "an incredible amount of research" into that right now.) NOT ANDY wants to talk about the education of student-athletes. Really? Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. It's FOOTBALL SEASON. Let's talk football! Cohen mentions Lee Van Horn (goat emoji) makes great power point presentations for the kids. The first pane says MGD ... make great decisions. ANDY says they had a big meeting this morning in athletics and two topics were hot tamales ... hazing and wagering. "We say DON'T a lot to our student-athletes. (Gambling) has become a real problem at the college level. There are some really bad things that can happen ... with that habit." Cohen says Andy and Not Andy are great broadcasters. I wouldn't disagree. Andy is awesome, particularly at basketball. Not Andy does a nice job, too. ***COMMERCIAL BREAK*** HUGH FREEZE is in the house. He gets a nice round of applause from the adoring populace. NOT ANDY says the fans really want to see good stuff happen this season. "Nothing like making me feel that pressure right off the bat on Tiger Talk." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "I want to deliver a product immediately that keeps the hope going forward. The expectation is that we compete fanatically. We're excited just like (fans) are." ANDY recalls that Hugh said a few weeks back that he was uncomfortable going into camp. "We're still getting to know each other. You really never know what to expect. My wife refers to it as 'the reveal party.' I'll know a lot more about us once we get into the fire. I feel more comfortable just knowing our guys." NOT ANDY asks about Hugh's relationship with the coordinators. "(Montgomery) was an incredible offensive coordinator at Baylor for many years." Freeze says he needed a full-service OC because Freeze "had to catch us up in recruiting." Hugh says it's been tough getting his hand out of calling plays, says Monty has been a good partner and remains patient. "He's been just incredible to work with." On Roberts: "He takes all the blame. Whatever we put on film ... we're coaching it. At least they can do it right and play hard." (Hugh isn't being critical ... he's saying that's what Roberts expects from his guys.) NOT ANDY lauds Hugh's candor during his first Tiger Talk segment. I'd agree.