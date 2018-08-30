6:07 -- Rod wants to know what's different. "The longer you do something, the more comfortable you get." He talks about comfort and trust in the staff. Mentions that QB1 is back. "That's the biggest thing," Gus adds.

6:06 p.m. -- Rod says "here we go again." Ain't it grand? Rod says there's so much work that goes into this, but isn't Gus just bored with preparation? "It's just that point. We just had our last real practice, about 30 minutes ago. The guys have been flying around. It'll be a very good test of where this team is at."

This is a blow-by-blow review of what was discussed during Gus Malzahn's weekly radio program ...

6:08 -- Rod wants to talk about Jarrett. "He's more matoor ... our team is in good hands with him being our leader."

6:08 -- Gus goes back with matoor again ... twice more. "That's what you want from a leader."

6:09 -- Rod wants to know what impresses Gus about this team. He says focus. "It really was just an attitude ... they're hungry."

6:09 -- Rod wants to bring up the stadium hex again. Aren't we over this? "This is a new year. You put last year behind. You put that in the rear-view mirror and you look forward."

6:10 -- Rod says Washington is an attention-getter. ($1 to Sheriff Buford T. Justice) "It's a great test of where we're at right now. It's a big game; maybe the biggest game of the opening weekend."

Gus sighs after that question. Seems wound up?

6:11 -- Freshmen will play? Malzahn affirms. "That's probably the biggest stress I have; so many new guys with their hands on the ball."

6:14 -- The first question comes from DAN ... wants to know about teaching freshman players. "It's just the specifics of the play and then it's ball security. These college (defenders), they go for the ball."

6:15 -- Rod suggests that speed is a big deal at this level. Gus agrees. Of course he does.

6:15 -- Rod wants to talk about the young guys. Boobee Whitlow, Asa Martin, Shaun Shivers. "They could all have the ball in their hands," he said. Says the wideouts, too, as they await the return of Wee Willie and Eli Stove.

6:16 -- Rod asks about Wee Willie and Eli. "Things are looking good for them to come back this season."

6:16 -- Rod likes the tailback tandem. "All those guys are talented. They're all different, too, but I think that's a positive. We'll just see how the year goes."

6:17 -- Rod figures that Kam Martin is itching to be the No. 1 guy. Gus agrees.

6:17 -- Rod wants to talk about J.B. Grimes and his line. "There was good competition. The starting offensive line, we've got a lot of confidence with them. It is a talented group."

6:18 -- On RT Jack Driscoll: "He's already a leader."

6:18 -- Rod says he looks for seniors on the depth chart, but Rod says he can't believe Jalen Harris is a senior. You're not alone, Rod.

6:19 -- Rod says it's time for a question from @86Kim ... she wants to talk about how things change with the new kickoff return rules. Gus notes that Noah Igbinoghene is a weapon. "You'll see quite a few people fair catchin' this first weekend, but for us it'll be week by week."

6:20 -- Gus says punt coverage and kickoff coverage have been a big emphasis. Says Anders Carlson will be kicking off. "It'll be really big for him to get out there and do his thing."

6:21 -- Gus says Ryan and Iggy are the "first two out there" as punt returners, thereby confirming the depth chart he gave us two days ago. CONFIRMED.

More questions from The Internet People ... Mason in Andalusia wants to talk about Anthony Schwartz. "We've been very impressed with him in practice. He's really a fast learner. You'll see him on the field Saturday."

6:25 -- Rod asks what Gus liked about Schwartz. "He's unbelievably fast. He's just as fast in pads."

6:25 -- Rod asks about the freshman receivers. "They're all a little different. In our offense, we like that."

6:26 -- Rod asks about Salvatore Cannella. "He can play a couple different positions. He gives us some flexibility" ... suggests he can play tight end. I'm not sure about that.

6:26 -- Question about Boobee. "We took him and we were thinking receiver at first. Then we had him play some running back this time last year in fall camp and he got hurt. He just needs experience. He'll get that."

6:27 -- Gus adds that Whitlow "runs the ball with an edge."

6:27 -- Clark/Clarke from Secret City asks if they can use two-RB sets. Gus says anything is possible. (He's thinking about Chandler Cox as a "back.")

6:28 -- Rod wants to talk about defense. Gus sings everybody's praises -- Steele and Garner.

6:28 -- Rod asks about The Handless Horseman, Jamel Dean. Gus says he's practiced the past two days. "He has the ability to affect others in a positive way. We'll be happy to have him out there."

6:29 -- Rod wants to talk about Iggy. Was he surprised? Not really. "He's got a physical nature about him. He plays with that edge. You've got to be one of those confident guys."

6:30 -- Rod says senior linebackers are valuable. We all agree. Gus, of course, identifies Deshaun as "the quarterback of the defense."

6:31 -- Rod says Washington's defense is good. Gus lustily agrees. "They make you earn it."

6:32 -- Keys to the game? Offense: No turnovers. Defense: No big plays.

Gus offers an understated, confident "War Eagle" to close.