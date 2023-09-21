TIGER TALK REVIEW: Texas A&M '23
What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.
• ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers.
• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.
ANDY, in his lead-up, referred to the Tigers' first three games as "preliminaries," which is an interesting choice of words. It's also a word that perfectly encapsulates the value of those games. Prelims. Yessir.
*****
NOT ANDY is handling the taped interview this week, just as he did for Cal Week.
NOT ANDY asks about the team's prep this week considering it's the SEC opener. "I'm not big on being different. It will be hostile. You're playing more talented teams ... in this league. Your focus and your approach to the grind and the routine has to be the same each week -- or you won't be consistent with your play. We approach every week the same."
NOT ANDY asks about this being the big stage all these portal guys were chasing. "That's ... why you want to coach in this league and play in it. I look forward to the day we go in there with an equal roster." He mentions that they'll be relying on a lot of younger players this weekend.
NOT ANDY asks about the intensity within practice since these games are so important. "I don't think we have the depth right now to go as intense as I'd like to on a Tuesday or Wednesday. We're constantly trying to find that balance. What matters is what is best for our roster. It's a juggling act that, truthfully, will move from week to week."
NOT ANDY asks about practice this week. "We've had one day and it was good. I probably did a little too much, but the kids were fine. We'll have to pull back (Thursday) with the number of reps. We had several that couldn't practice (Wednesday) ... and we don't know how they'll play if they get the green light."
NOT ANDY asks about having played at Cal helps with playing at A&M. "It's totally different. Nothing against the trip to Berkeley, but it doesn't compare. As far as we've been on the road and all the things you do, that's helpful. It's an early game; that will be new to us."
NOT ANDY asks about A&M's recruiting and all the terrific players they have on their roster. "It shows on tape when you turn it on. The depth, the size, the speed. It's full of NFL players. That's what we've got to get to -- and we will. They are really, really deep and talented. Whether or not they play up to that, that's not for me to say."
NOT ANDY asks about A&M having three assistants who have been head coaches in the past. "It depends on the current head coach and how he uses them. He hires them because they're good football coaches. Jimbo ... I don't think he really needs advice on how to run a program. He's got a great staff. Everybody in this league has good coaches and a good staff. Having the players with good coaches certainly is an advantage."
NOT ANDY asks about the A&M offense. Hugh likes their quarterback. "What they do schematically is an issue. They get in big personnels and you've got to ... stop that. They're difficult to defend and it starts with the quarterback."
NOT ANDY asks about the importance of a quick start on defense. "If we could start on almost an equal footing the gain confidence ... that would be really, really big. The last time we were there, we jumped out on them to a 14-0 lead and it was beneficial. They are unified as a fan base in the stands. It would be a big bonus if we could get a few early stops, for sure."
NOT ANDY asks about dealing with their tall wideouts. "It's NFL guys. With us losing Keionte, who is kinda the captain of our secondary, we're going to have to play some young kinds. We're hopeful that Pritchett can go finally."
NOT ANDY asks about D.J. James. "He's played solid. Now he's getting ready to be really tested. I don't think they're make-up is to be fearful, so he's gonna have to answer the call. They've got (good players) on both sides. You've got to guard 'em."
NOT ANDY asks about getting pressure on the A&M quarterback. "That would be great. Hopefully (McLeod) will be ready to go. That would be helpful. If we could get some pressure with the front four, that would be huge. That's something we're still growing into and something that will be addressed in recruiting."
NOT ANDY asks about attacking A&M. "It starts with their front. They are really big, strong and talented up front. Can we handle their down guys in the run game and the pass game, honestly. They really don't have to blitz. They rush with four and kinda guard you with their athletes in the back end. Third-and-Long against these guys is no bueno."
NOT ANDY asks about Stutts and Too Tall getting back from injury. "It would help us shorten the game some and keep the ball out of their hands." (Hugh said both guys were out Wednesday.)
NOT ANDY asks about Avery Jones and Dillon Wade. "Dillon is very talented at pass pro. We're going to find out how good this week when he matches up against those ends. Avery will have a lot on his plate this week identifying the fronts they get into. He has to make sure we're on the same page. Combine that with the noise he'll have to deal with to make sure we don't have pre-snap penalties."
NOT ANDY notes that A&M gets a lot of first downs via penalty. "The pre-snap ones are the ones that just irk you. Or selfish ones. We talk about it often. We put them in those situations with a lot of crowd noise."
NOT ANDY asks about A&M's secondary. "Extremely quick and physical. You're not the No. 1 third-down defense without a good secondary. They break on the ball like five-star recruits. We've got to figure out what are our best matchups. Hopefully our guys can win some of those one-on-ones."
NOT ANDY asks about getting off to a fast start on offense. "(Payton) has to take care of the ball in these games. It's OK to punt. We can't be too greedy. Let the game come to you. Take the best option of what is given. Hopefully, he'll take care of the ball when he does that. I'm not big on all of that (getting a fast start.) I'm thinking about having positive plays that keep up ahead of the chains."
"War Eagle and I'm looking forward to this challenge. It should be fun."