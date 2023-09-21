What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it. • ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers. • NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

ANDY, in his lead-up, referred to the Tigers' first three games as "preliminaries," which is an interesting choice of words. It's also a word that perfectly encapsulates the value of those games. Prelims. Yessir. ***** NOT ANDY is handling the taped interview this week, just as he did for Cal Week. NOT ANDY asks about the team's prep this week considering it's the SEC opener. "I'm not big on being different. It will be hostile. You're playing more talented teams ... in this league. Your focus and your approach to the grind and the routine has to be the same each week -- or you won't be consistent with your play. We approach every week the same." NOT ANDY asks about this being the big stage all these portal guys were chasing. "That's ... why you want to coach in this league and play in it. I look forward to the day we go in there with an equal roster." He mentions that they'll be relying on a lot of younger players this weekend. NOT ANDY asks about the intensity within practice since these games are so important. "I don't think we have the depth right now to go as intense as I'd like to on a Tuesday or Wednesday. We're constantly trying to find that balance. What matters is what is best for our roster. It's a juggling act that, truthfully, will move from week to week." NOT ANDY asks about practice this week. "We've had one day and it was good. I probably did a little too much, but the kids were fine. We'll have to pull back (Thursday) with the number of reps. We had several that couldn't practice (Wednesday) ... and we don't know how they'll play if they get the green light." NOT ANDY asks about having played at Cal helps with playing at A&M. "It's totally different. Nothing against the trip to Berkeley, but it doesn't compare. As far as we've been on the road and all the things you do, that's helpful. It's an early game; that will be new to us." NOT ANDY asks about A&M's recruiting and all the terrific players they have on their roster. "It shows on tape when you turn it on. The depth, the size, the speed. It's full of NFL players. That's what we've got to get to -- and we will. They are really, really deep and talented. Whether or not they play up to that, that's not for me to say."

