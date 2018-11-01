The following was a live blog of Gus Malzahn's weekly radio program ...

6:06 -- Rod says it's Military Day this weekend. Gus likes that.

6:08 -- Rod asks about injuries. Gus says he had "a beat-up team" and then mentions letting the young guys develop a little bit more. I doubt that yielded any extra work for Asa Martin, who was the Alabama Football Player of The Year for 2017-18 and who hasn't carried the ball since Hector was a pup.

6:08 -- Gus stays with his "limited basis" statement on Boobee and Jack Driscoll.

6:09 -- Bunker member @86Kim gets the first question. She was going to ask about injuries and off week, but Malzahn already answered that one. Now she's flustered. She pivots and asks about if they spent extra time working on A&M. Gus seems to agree. Gus says he watched them on TV, which offers "a different perspective." Gus then says it's more about his own team rather than the Aggies. Good point; it's been Auburn against Auburn for a lot of this season, right?

6:10 -- Rod asks again about freshmen. Gus word salads stuff about getting better, game plan, slow down, finer tune, gaining experience, help em, moving forward.

6:11 -- Rod asks about Gus if he looks in the mirror. I don't understand. Gus says he did. They recruited last weekend. Rod wants to talk about that. Gus cuts him off and offers a light vote of confidence on the early-signing window, says they needed "to get caught up."

6:12 -- Gus says the players are fresh mentally after the off week.

6:16 -- Rod says November defines every season. Gus reminds us all that they were good last November. Nobody claps. Nobody remembers.

6:16 -- Julie from the crowd notes that Gus is "perfect" coming off bye weeks. "No pressure," she says sarcastically. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Julie asks a follow-up question about watching on TV. "Sometimes the TV version shows you more. It's a little bit more real." (I don't know what that means, either.)

6:17 -- Gus says he stuck with the old formula when it came to preparing during the off week.

6:18 -- Gus says he was happy with the way his team responded with the win against Ole Miss. (Mic Guy's mic is half-way on and we can hear him bantering as the Head Coach attempts to fulfill his contractual obligation to word salad on these airwaves. Thanks, Mic Guy.)

6:19 -- Mic Gus is with Herb, who wants to know if CJ Tolbert will play. "I'd say it's a possibility." Gus says they have "a slew of them" in reference to his tailbacks. No guffaws.

6:20 -- Rod wants to know if the OL has improved. "The key is those guys staying healthy. We're really starting to come together."

6:20 -- Rod asks if Gus talks with the team about November, how it's the last month of the regular season. "Yeah, we talk. You put everything out there." Says he talked about "big picture, life, everything that goes with it" during the off week.

6:21 -- "We should be playing our best football." No context needed.

6:24 -- Rod notes that the Auburn Network guys will be on the air at 8 a.m. Saturday. May God bless those guys. Wow.

6:26 -- Question from the interwebs about why he did the CBS thing last weekend. Gus says it's good for recruiting. Gus notes that Kristi and KIRK SAMPSON (stud) made the trip to NYC. Gus goes through his schedule. "There's nothing like live TV; there's a lot of moving parts." Gus talks about the wonder of jet travel. Gus laughs, so everyone else laughs. NERVOUS GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.

6:27 -- Question about Boobee. What's the threshold for playing him? "Can he play effectively? There's a lot of different variables that go into that."

6:28 -- Sam from Boston wants to know why Malzahn is so good coming off a bye week. Gus word salads about having extra time.

6:29 -- Rod says A&M has a lot of familiar, good players. "They were a taletned team last year and at times they played really good." He word salads nice things about the Aggies' defense. Gus talks about Kellen Mond. Says their tailback is "very solid."

6:29 -- Rod brings up the 2013 championship game against JIMBO. Boo on you, Rod. That game has been expunged from everyone's memory. Wasn't that the bowl game in Tampa? See, I've already forgotten. Gus says Jimbo's "thumbprint" is on this 2018 Aggies team.

