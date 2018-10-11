6:09 — Rod says this is a new season. "Now we've got to take it one game at a time." (I guess they were going one week at a time before?)

6:09 — Gus says this will be the first game of the second half.

6:08 — Rod wants to know about the week of practice. "They've bounced back well. There's been a lot of positive energy in practice."

6:08 p.m. — Rod is fired up. He doesn't remember the game last week. Gotta have a short memory, right? Rod word salads a question about Tennessee. "I wish we played 'em more."

6:10 — First question from @86Kim. She may be nervous. She wants to know about Ryan Davis getting the ball and opening up the pass game. "Ryan Davis is probably one of the special players in our entire league. Spreadin' it around is a big factor, but it starts with Ryan Davis."

6:11 — Rod says Stidham-to-Davis has yielded 114 completions, second only to Sullivan-to-Beasley. Gus says Ryan Davis is a "quiet leader." Gus says the team has strong leadership. No mention of his strong leaders on the offensive side. That probably didn't happen because he probably doesn't have any.

6:12 — Rod says some other guys are good. "Darius Slayton, he probably needs to be in the conversation, too." He mentions other guys. They're all "solid," Gus says.

6:12 — Rod notes that Auburn was better in the second half last week. "We left points out there. You've got to seize the moment when you have opportunities. That's the frustrating part.

6:16 — Rod wants to talk about the OL. He wants to know what they do during the week. "They've got to grow up in a hurry and get together." Said Cal Ashley did a "solid job" in Driscoll's spot. (Wow.) "I expect them to get better each game."

6:16 — Malzahn says Driscoll "has a good chance" to play this week.

6:17 — Rod says game experience is more important than practice experience. Gus offers forth a run of coach speak to affirm Rod's position.

6:17 — Herb is up. His BFF Tommy is in the house. Tommy is a Vol. I loathe him already. Herb says he didn't ask about cowbells last week. Rod laughs, but nobody else does. Herb asks a long question about redshirt transfers, the rules. Gus offers a careful answer. He's not a compliance guy. "Each year, you can strategically look ahead ... and not got caught off-guard."

6:19 — Rod wants to talk about Boobee. Gus reminds us that he's a freshman. "He's got a lot of courage. He's a tough guy. He's passionate."

6:20 — Rod wants to know where Boobee can get better. "It's playing without the ball."

6:21 — Rod wants clarification on what players do without the ball. Gus says carrying out fakes, protections, check-downs. Gus goes full-jargon on that answer. "I think he really wants to be good. He really wants to be coached. That's usually a positive."

6:21 — Rod affirms Gus' statement. I feel like this point has been made, but we're still on this train and we're riding it all the way into the tunnel. CHOOOOOO. Gus gives the 10 guys do the right thing, but one mistake ruins everything parable. Zzzzzzzzzz.

6:22 — Rod asks about Jarrett. Gus says Jarrett is "tough on hisself." Gus says "his approach has been different. I really expect him to come out and play good football."

6:26 — Some dude wants to know about using Malik. "That's a possibility. (He's) been practicing extremely well."