What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it. • ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers. • NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

Hugh says John Cohen believes almost 10,000 fans made the trip to Cal last week. "I don't know what else to say (to the fans) other than 'thank you.'" "It was a trip I think we can build upon. I thought we were sluggish this week, particularly on Tuesday. It takes a little toll on you." ANDY asks about how the game played out. "I'm usually not wrong ... on the way a game plays out. I was wrong on that one. I thought it would be one of those 38-35 games. I'm extremely pleased that our defensive only gave up 10 points." ANDY reminds us that Hugh said before the game that red zone would be the key to the game. Everyone says that. "We've got to be really, really stingy in the red zone and hold them to field goal." (Hugh says the Tigers' FG Block unit played great and affected some kicks.) ***COMMERCIAL BREAK*** JULIE/JULI is in the house. She asks who has surpsied the most on offense. "First name that pops out is Jeremiah Cobb on offense. The stage isn't too big for his demeanor. He really jump-started that (last) drive. On defense, I'd say Eugene Asante. He's made the most of (his chances)." HERB is in the house. He makes an observation first. It's a rambling mess. He asks about kicking field goals. Hugh says he feels good with "50 and in" with McPherson. He might consider a 60-yarder at the end of a half. As for the second touchdown play, Hugh said he instructed Thorne to take the shot to Fairweather if he was 1v1. "Don't throw it out of bounds. Give him a chance to go up and high-point it." NOT ANDY asks about how he collaborates with Monty in real time. "To this point, I haven't gotten extremely involved. (Hugh says he also called the reverse.) There wasn't a whole lot to talk about (at Cal.) When we got to the 20, we immediately went to our 20-yard line landmarks. We studied all week and we know what we like (at each landmark)."