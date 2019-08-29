A NOTE FROM THE BLOGGER: For years, I've been providing intentionally verbose — and occasionally catty — synopses of Gus Malzahn's weekly radio programs. Rod Bramblett always was the goof of those summaries because, well, that was his role. He was the Voice of the Auburn Tigers and, as such, he was charged with asking questions of Malzahn in a venue and at a time that doesn't particularly please the head coach. Still, Rod did that anyway. He was good at it. I listened to every Tiger Talk question he asked for at least 15 years, so I feel empowered to laud Rod for his work. I teased him with my words, but I tried to do it with subtle affection just to let him know that, yeah, it's tough to coax interesting words out of Malzahn's mouth. I'm familiar with that struggle. Rod is gone. Paula Bramblett is gone as well. They are both missed and they'll both be missed for a very long time. Still, Auburn football marches on and so, today, Andy Burcham takes over as the Inquisitor General of Tiger Talk. Andy is a good man, a good broadcaster and an accomplished asker of questions. I'll never forget his final question for former defensive lineman Pat Sims in 2007. ANDY: How's the hand? PAT: Still broke. (pause) ANDY: Alright, back to you guys. And away we go ...

6:04 p.m. -- Gus says cohesion is crucial with the staff coming back for 2019. "Our staff is in real good shape. They're extremely motivated."

6:05 -- On Crime Dog being back. "He did a super job when he was here. To have him back has given our whole team a shot in the arm. It's been real healthy." 6:06 -- Mic Guy says coaches are creatures of habit. "I'm definitely a routine guy. I get into a routine and a rhythm and I stick to it. During the course of a season or a game, it keeps you on track." 6:07 -- "I just flipped the switch two weeks ago. You get in your routine early..." 6:07 -- Andy notes that he's been hot outside. Can we confirm this? "Our team has had plenty of opportunities to shut 'er down. They've pushed through. It's been a really good thing as far as defining the character. What are we going to do when our backs are against the wall?" 6:08 -- Mic Guy wants to talk about Bo Nix. Was there a moment when Gus realized Bo could be the starter? I'm fairly sure this happened considering he's the starter now. "I think there were probably a lot of moments where he'd make plays where you say: Whoa. I always like the questions he asks; he understands what we're trying to do." 6:09 -- Andy wonders if Bo would be the starter had he not enrolled during the winter. Gus affirms that idea. "It was really good for him to get here early." COMMERCIAL BREAK 6:12 -- It's time for the Alabama 811 question. KIM asks which Oregon defender concerns him most. "They're leading tackler is their weak-side (guy). We've got to block him. It starts there." 6:14 -- Andy says that guy is good. "He's a leader and he swarms to the ball." 6:14 -- Andy says Oregon has a new DC. "That's a challenge. He was at Boise State. You go back and watch Boise State, what they did. How much can he put in that quick? Usually at the end of the first quarter, you have a good idea of what you're going to get." 6:15 -- Mic Guy notes that this is going to be an unfamiliar stadium. I find this so strange. It's 120 yards (including the end zones) and so-and-so wide and they're all the same. "These New Age stadiums have a lot of social media things going on. You have to pay attention to where the clocks are." 6:16 -- On the stadium itself: "It does have the wow factor." 6:16 -- On the walk-through. "We're going to put out cleats on and make sure our guys understand the surface. We'll break a little bit of a sweat and get a little used to it." 6:16 -- The roof will be closed Saturday. Gus said he'd prefer to have it open, but it's not his call. 6:17 -- Andy reminds us that Gus was coaching at Auburn the last time Auburn faced Oregon. Does Gus reflect upon that. "Maybe a little bit." (So, yeah, no.) 6:18 -- Mic Guy notes that Gus will call plays Saturday. He wants to know how Gus' mind works. GOOD LUCK, BRO. "The first thing is to have answers for what they're gonna give ya. The key is having the answers -- and being able to execute them. That's the big thing as far as first games go." 6:18 -- Gus says there are DOUBLE as many adjustments during first games.

Malzahn laughed about his six-RB lineup Thursday, saying that Boobee Whitlow is the starter. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

6:22 -- Andy mentions the six starters at RB. "Those weren't all starters. It was about the order. Boobee Whitlow, Kam Martin, Worm (Shaun Shivers) ... those guys have been really good." Also mentions the other guys.

6:23 -- "We're really going to do a better job of keeping a fresh guy in there." Gus says that's something COACH 'LAC has pushed. 6:23 -- Gus says Boobee is more relaxed now. Gus says Kam is "real steady." Gus says Worm is "electric." 6:24 -- Andy says Oregon's OL has more cumulative starts than any team in the USA. Is that a concern? "They're very steady. They're very athletic. There's nothing like experience up front. A lot of times, those guys can make things right." (My Montgomery affiliate just went to commercial in the middle of an answer. Actually, they're going to the Biscuits game. Yikes) 6:28 -- Andy wants to know how much Nick Coe gets moved around. "He gives us a lot of flexibility to play a lot of positions." 6:29 -- Mic Guy says Auburn's secondary is pretty good. Gus agrees. Hard-hitting stuff here. "We're really excited about that group." THIRD COMMERCIAL BREAK 6:32 -- Andy says kickoff is at 6:44 CENTRAL TIME. 6:32 -- It's time for the (newspaper chain) Question of the Weak. Mason from Andalusia wants to know about the team's offensive backups. "Yeah. I think we've got confidence in, really, all the backups we'll have on the field Saturday." "James from Eugene" (ie James Crepea) wants to know why Gus has gotten away from the Batman trick play. "We may run that Batman play just for James on the two-point play." Gus doesn't appear to be laughing, but GUFFAWS ALL AROUND ... EXCEPT FOR ONE GUY. 6:35 -- Andy wants to talk about the guys who were put on scholarship last week. "That's always a special time. I was a walk-on ... and I wasn't fortunate enough to earn one (at Arkansas). Anytime you have a successful program, walk-ons are a bit part of that." 6:36 -- Gus says the walk-ons and the scholarship guys are indistinguishable in the locker room. They're all chums. 6:36 -- Question about their schedule on Saturdays for "late" games. Breakfast, walk-through, offense/defense, nap, team meeting, walk-through again, meal, then off to the stadium. 6:37 -- Andy asking about Gus benchmarking before the game. "We'll walk the field. I'm a big guy with visualizing things. That's always been a really good thing -- to make sure the quarterbacks and the coach are on the same page." 6:38 -- Mic Guy says 10 years ago, Gus was just getting started as coordinator here. "You go into first games and you have certain plays and you've got to have answers. It was very exciting. Chris Todd ... excellent quarterback. Time flies, there's no doubt. (Sounds like Gus offered a mile chuckle there.) 6:39 -- Andy asks if he's scared to play a true freshman at QB. "Bo won the job. This is a huge game. College GameDay is there, Herbstreit is there. We're excited for him. He'll grow and improve each guy." 6:40 -- On what Gus will tell Bo when the game starts: "You're prepared, man, and I believe in you." 6:40 -- Gus says this team will fight for Auburn. 6:40 -- Gus offers a quiet but confident WAR EAGLE as he drops the mic ... proverbially. THAT IS ALL.