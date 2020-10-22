AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Ole Miss '20

WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy. *** It's Ole Miss week! After a tough loss five days ago, Coach Gus is here to assure folks that everything's going to be OK. Will you accept that? Maybe you will and maybe you won't. It's really anyone's guess. Well, maybe it won't be a guess for you since it's you. *** 6:05 -- Coach Gus says the team has been "focused" and that he can sense a little more determination. "Our guys have a chip on our shoulder to go out and redeem ourselves." 6:06 -- "I think there's been some good attention to detail." 6:06 -- Andy asks about penalties. "I've always thought penalties are coachin'. That needs to be corrected. I expect us to do a better job in the penalty area." 6:07 -- Not Andy asks about how Gus can fix penalties. "You just focus on ... jumping, illegal procedure, you work hard on that with crowd noise, shifting the (defensive) line. If it's pass interference, you work on the techniques at the top of the route." 6:08 -- Andy asks about Bo Nix's interceptions. "Two were ... trying to extend plays and one was a miscommunication between a receiver and the quarterback. Really unusual. It was trying to make a play. We'll learn from it. I expect us to protect the football a lot better moving forward." 6:09 -- Not Andy notes that there were good things happening last weekend. Gus really isn't feeling that at all. "You've got to identify the things that kept you from winnin' and correct them. You can't beat yourself. You've got to play good, clean football." COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:13 -- Andy notes that Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams were good in Columbia. Will we see Shaun Shivers or not? "Shaun will be back. His leadership is so huge. He was off to such a great start. It's a great feeling to have those guys ready to go." 6:14 -- Not Andy wants to discuss the OL being together for two weeks now. Andy congratulates Gus for that. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "That group, I was pretty proud of them for the most part." 6:15 -- KIM has a question via email. WE LOVE KIM. She wants to talk about Ole Miss' pass attack. "They're really good running the football, too. They're balanced. You've got to play the run first. You've got to try to make them one-dimensional. That'll be our challenge." 6:16 -- KIM has a second question. WE STILL LOVE KIM. She wants to talk about D.P.I. "You can be aggressive, but you've got to play great technique with your eyes looking back." 6:17 -- Andy asks how Arkansas flummoxed Ole Miss' offense last week. "They did a good job of mixin' up their defenses. They kept everything in front of them." 6:17 -- Andy wants to talk about Ole Miss QB Matt Corral and how the Rebs operate now as compared to last season. "They're definitely different. Last year, Plumlee, they really leaned on him. Now they've gone to the other guy. They run the football, too. That's the toughest challenge for a defense -- when you run up against a balanced team." 6:19 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Colby Wooden. "You can tell he's gettin' more comfortable and confident." 6:19 -- Andy asks about Big Kat Bryant. Gus says BKB had a good week of practice. "He's like a coach on the field; he got the front lined up." 6:20 -- Not Andy asks about Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore. "Our guys will definitely know where he's at; he's earned that right." 6:20 -- Andy thinks getting Elijah Stove back was big for the team last weekend. "He's a veteran guy. He's been in big games. He doesn't just make our offense better; he makes our special teams better as a gunner. He's a complete player." COMMERCIAL BREAK