What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it. • ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers. • NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

(NOT ANDY is doing the Notre Dame game tonight, so ANDY is working this one by himself.) ANDY mentions that the team is bowl-eligible. "It's nice to hear that." CLAPPING ENSUES. ANDY asks if Hugh saw the Arkansas game unfolding like that. "I've never gone on the road in this conference and experienced a game like that, honestly. You get momentum like that, it just kinda swallowed them up." ANDY asks if that was the most complete game in all three phases. Hugh says YES. "Special teams and defense were almost perfect. Offensively, we did some really nice things." ANDY mentions that Auburn ran the ball out starting in the third quarter. "We were just trying to get everybody healthy and get out of there. It was real fun to experience that." ANDY asks what being bowl-eligible means to Hugh. He says it's big for seniors to go out that way. "It's a great step for our program to have the extra practices ... and the third thing is recruiting. I think it helps with that, too." ANDY asks about how they'll coach bowl prep and recruit at the same time. Hugh says it'll be tough. "It's a challenge, for sure, but we'll get it all in. We'll go on the road and recruit. We'll see where the bowl game falls. I'm not a big grinder in for bowl games. I like to get six practices in before we go wherever we're going. I don't want it to be something the kids don't enjoy doing." ANDY asks about how Hugh uses bowl practices. He mentions that they focus on getting tape on players who didn't have a chance to shine during the season. ANDY now says it's about improving the resume. "Hopefully, we can win one or two more (wins). Our fans travel. If I'm a bowl site ... I'd be getting in our administrators' ears saying: 'We want you.'"