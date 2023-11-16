TIGER TALK REVIEW: New Mexico State Week '23
What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.
• ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers.
• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.
(NOT ANDY is doing the Notre Dame game tonight, so ANDY is working this one by himself.)
ANDY mentions that the team is bowl-eligible. "It's nice to hear that." CLAPPING ENSUES.
ANDY asks if Hugh saw the Arkansas game unfolding like that. "I've never gone on the road in this conference and experienced a game like that, honestly. You get momentum like that, it just kinda swallowed them up."
ANDY asks if that was the most complete game in all three phases. Hugh says YES. "Special teams and defense were almost perfect. Offensively, we did some really nice things."
ANDY mentions that Auburn ran the ball out starting in the third quarter. "We were just trying to get everybody healthy and get out of there. It was real fun to experience that."
ANDY asks what being bowl-eligible means to Hugh. He says it's big for seniors to go out that way. "It's a great step for our program to have the extra practices ... and the third thing is recruiting. I think it helps with that, too."
ANDY asks about how they'll coach bowl prep and recruit at the same time. Hugh says it'll be tough. "It's a challenge, for sure, but we'll get it all in. We'll go on the road and recruit. We'll see where the bowl game falls. I'm not a big grinder in for bowl games. I like to get six practices in before we go wherever we're going. I don't want it to be something the kids don't enjoy doing."
ANDY asks about how Hugh uses bowl practices. He mentions that they focus on getting tape on players who didn't have a chance to shine during the season.
ANDY now says it's about improving the resume. "Hopefully, we can win one or two more (wins). Our fans travel. If I'm a bowl site ... I'd be getting in our administrators' ears saying: 'We want you.'"
HERB is in the house. He wants to know how Hugh was able to have the team eliminate mistakes. "I honestly can't say that we did anything different in our preparation."
JULIE/JULI is in the house. She wants to know he's planning to staff this game. "I think we're playing a really good football team Saturday. They're on a six-game win streak. At Arkansas, we got everybody in. Right now, we just need to get out to a fast start."
ANDY asks about NMSU coach Jerry Kill. Hugh says he called Kill yesterday to see if he needed anything ahead of the trip to Auburn. "They're a lot better than you wish they were."
TRAVIS is in the house. He wants to know about coaching against Saban, what he's learned from previous games against him. "I haven't spent a lot of time watching them yet. The years I played them, Kirby was his DC untiul the last year. I had a pretyt good pulse on what they were and who they were. Now that Steele is there, I don't know. Hopefully we can find something that gives them headaches."
MICHAEL/MYCHAL/MIKEL is in the house. He wants to know Hugh's favorite Thanksgiving food. "Turkey and dressing for me. No stuffing, just dressing. I like butter beans. We don't have a normal Thanksgiving at the house; we're having it this Thursday with the team and our families. Our Auburn family."
BUSTER is in the house. He wants to know how many Freeze Warning they'll have between now and ESD. Hugh asks what a Freeze Warning is. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "We're going to get some big catches between now and Dec. 20."
ANDY asks for keys to the game. "I'm concerned. It'll test our maturity. How you handle failure and success are both equally important. How will we handle this? I'm never one to expect that your team can be at its emotional peak every single game. That's a fallacy. That doesn't mean you can't go execute. I thought we had a really good Tuesday, I thought Wednesday was okay and today was okay. We're playing for something, we're defending our home, we're playing to be more marketable in the bowl season."
No WAR EAGLE offered, but he really didn't have a chance. ANDY was bellowing to bring the crowd to a frothy crescendo.