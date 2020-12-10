AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Mississippi State, Take Two

TIGER TALK REVIEW: Mississippi State, Take Two
WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy.
"Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers
"Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network
6:05 p.m. -- Not Andy wants to know the toughest name for Gus to announce. "Noah Ig-uh-nom-any" he says. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.
6:06 -- Not Andy asks about the week of practice. "Our guys came out ... week 10 of the stretch ... and our guys really responded." Gus goes on to say Auburn needs to redeem itself having lost at MSU last time.
6:07 -- Andy asks Gus to talk about this madcap, wacky season. "We reflected a little this week. I took them all the way back to ... Pro Day. We were going to come back and start spring ball the next week. We came back June 4, six weeks of fall camp. Here we are Week 10 of the SEC. We've been able to play all our games but one -- and this is the make-up for that."
6:08 -- Gus is asked about COVID-19 testing lately. Gus says they've had two negative tests. (Meaning zero positives.) "We just had that one episode."
6:09 -- Andy asked about how players were taken care of throughout this season. Gus word salads, but notes that Jorrell Bostrom and Ken Carter are "Dorm Dads." Love those guys!
6:10 -- Not Andy asks about this crazy season. "It's so easy to get caught up into the week-to-week. Sometimes you've got to kind of big-picture it. It's unique. I'm proud of our team getting us here -- the 10th game. They'll be ready to play."
6:13 -- Andy asks about Mike Leach and his style. "Same offense. Defensively, it's from the same family. A lot of odd fronts, pressure."
6:15 -- KIM, whom we adore, emails to ask about the pandemic/redshirt situation with senior players. Who is staying? Who is leaving? "I do think we will have some come back. I just don't know how many."
6:16 -- Andy wants to know when Gus will get answer there. Gus is not in a hurry, says it'll happen within a week of the last game.
6:16 -- JULIE/JULI wants to know if Gus changed game plan for MSU now versus three weeks ago. Anything different? "We have a lot of good information on 'em. They've had an off week. They've had an extra week."
6:17 -- Andy asks if MSU has changed since early November. "A few tweaks in a phase or two. Some different personnel."
6:18 -- Not Andy wants to ask about MSU changing quarterbacks in the middle of this season. "He's getting the ball out of his hands, you can tell he's been in this system ... in high school. They're giving him more times. He's making really good decisions these past few games."
6:19 -- Andy makes a statement about MSU and Gus was waiting for a question. Weird deal. Gus word salads.
6:19 -- Not Andy asks about Auburn's plan along the defensive line. "They throw to open up the run. We've got to make the quarterback move his feet, we need to make him uncomfortable."
6:20 -- Andy wants to talk about MSU's defense. "They've very disruptive. They take a lot of chances. It's something you don't see."
6:21 -- Not Andy asks about Auburn's tailbacks from a health perspective. Gus says DJ Williams has practiced. Take "is healthier this week."
6:24 -- Andy wants to talk about the bowl situation. "I think the bowl selection is the 20th or something like that. It'll be around January 1. We'll probably just treat it like a game week. Strategically, it'll be a little different for us." Gus says they've practiced a lot during the past five months, will not do the 15-practice thing.
6:26 -- Jimmy emails in about Jaylin SImpson and Christian Tutt's injury status. Gus says Tutt is going on the trip and has practiced on a limited basis.
6:26 -- Some dude emails to ask about pressuring the quarterback. Gus says it's about making him move his feet. Gus also says it'll be about tackling as well on those short passes. "We'll need some of those good, old-fashioned Auburn tackles."
6:27 -- Andy asks the same question with different words. "It's about mixing some things up and getting to him. Get to his spot and break his rhythm."
6:28 -- Clay/Klay emails to ask about the I-formation offense. "That was the old-school, pro-style offense back in the day. What we do, our tailback is 6-and-a-half yards and they're offset. You can run pretty much the same plays."
6:29 -- Andy asks about MSU's defense being good against the run. "We've got to run the football."
6:30 -- Not Andy talks about Auburn's top receivers and wants to know if that can benefit the offense. "We're spreading the ball around more than we did in the past. It makes (the defense) play more honest."
6:30 -- Andy asks about the early signing period. "I think we've got a really solid class right now. I think there will be some good news coming. And some guys will wait until February, too. It's a different day in roster management. It's not just recruitin' like it used to me. College football is going to be different with the one-time transfer rule." Andy then says 2020 has been crazy. Gus enjoyed that. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.
6:32 -- Not Andy asks for Gus' keys. Defense? Affect the quarterback and tackle. Offense? Run the football and protect the quarterback. Gus says he's encouraging his players to play their best game this week.
6:32 -- Coach Gus offers a friendly "War Eagle" to sign off.
GUFFAW COUNT: 2
