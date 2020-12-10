AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Mississippi State, Take Two

WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy. "Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers "Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network ***** 6:05 p.m. -- Not Andy wants to know the toughest name for Gus to announce. "Noah Ig-uh-nom-any" he says. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. 6:06 -- Not Andy asks about the week of practice. "Our guys came out ... week 10 of the stretch ... and our guys really responded." Gus goes on to say Auburn needs to redeem itself having lost at MSU last time. 6:07 -- Andy asks Gus to talk about this madcap, wacky season. "We reflected a little this week. I took them all the way back to ... Pro Day. We were going to come back and start spring ball the next week. We came back June 4, six weeks of fall camp. Here we are Week 10 of the SEC. We've been able to play all our games but one -- and this is the make-up for that."

6:08 -- Gus is asked about COVID-19 testing lately. Gus says they've had two negative tests. (Meaning zero positives.) "We just had that one episode." 6:09 -- Andy asked about how players were taken care of throughout this season. Gus word salads, but notes that Jorrell Bostrom and Ken Carter are "Dorm Dads." Love those guys! 6:10 -- Not Andy asks about this crazy season. "It's so easy to get caught up into the week-to-week. Sometimes you've got to kind of big-picture it. It's unique. I'm proud of our team getting us here -- the 10th game. They'll be ready to play." COMMERCIAL BREAK 6:13 -- Andy asks about Mike Leach and his style. "Same offense. Defensively, it's from the same family. A lot of odd fronts, pressure." 6:15 -- KIM, whom we adore, emails to ask about the pandemic/redshirt situation with senior players. Who is staying? Who is leaving? "I do think we will have some come back. I just don't know how many." 6:16 -- Andy wants to know when Gus will get answer there. Gus is not in a hurry, says it'll happen within a week of the last game. 6:16 -- JULIE/JULI wants to know if Gus changed game plan for MSU now versus three weeks ago. Anything different? "We have a lot of good information on 'em. They've had an off week. They've had an extra week." 6:17 -- Andy asks if MSU has changed since early November. "A few tweaks in a phase or two. Some different personnel." 6:18 -- Not Andy wants to ask about MSU changing quarterbacks in the middle of this season. "He's getting the ball out of his hands, you can tell he's been in this system ... in high school. They're giving him more times. He's making really good decisions these past few games." 6:19 -- Andy makes a statement about MSU and Gus was waiting for a question. Weird deal. Gus word salads. 6:19 -- Not Andy asks about Auburn's plan along the defensive line. "They throw to open up the run. We've got to make the quarterback move his feet, we need to make him uncomfortable." 6:20 -- Andy wants to talk about MSU's defense. "They've very disruptive. They take a lot of chances. It's something you don't see."