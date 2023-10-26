What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it. • ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers. • NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

ANDY asks what it was like when they first heard the crowd last week: "I continue to be amazed by the Auburn Family and our fans... that's an incredible advantage to have." NOT ANDY asks about the work ethic of the team: "I don't care what area you are in life -- all of us will face closed doors and unmet expectations. How you deal with those things tells a lot about you." Mentioned he's been impressed by his team's response, especially at practice on Tuesday and Thursday. "I hope it shows Saturday." NOT ANDY asks about the Arnett defense: "It's scary. They're very good at what they do... very few teams are having success running against them. You're going to have to beat them by throwing. They're so good up front.NOT ANDY compares it to another defense: "It's a six man pressure a lot of times, and all of a sudden it's not but it looks like it." ANDY asks how different the offense is now: "It's the wide zone, bootlegs." Compared it to what App State runs. ANDY asks about preparing for two different qbs: "It's like when Robby goes in for us, it's zone read, power read stuff. It's the same thing with Wright... That's not the same thing with Rogers. He's going to sit in the pocket and throw it around." NOT ANDY asks about Connor Lew: "He's going to get baptized by fire in this one... but he'll hold his own. We think he's going to be really special. Glad we have him. Hate that Avery is banged up... Tate Johnson will be ready to play there, he'll probably have to play guard and center." NOT ANDY asks about State's skill positions: "No. 7 is an incredible back... No. 15, he's the best returner we've faced. They're explosive at running back and receiver. They're going to be a tough. test."