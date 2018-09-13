6:07 -- Rod says Auburn got better against Alabama State. "We got a chance for those young guys to play quality minutes."

6:06 -- Rod says there's a BIG crowd on hand to hear these wise words from Gus Malzahn. Rod asks if it's been a good week. Gus says it has. "Energy's been great. You can tell it's different. It's been a good different."

6:02 p.m. -- Mic Guy still has a lot of feedback on his mic, but it's not as bad as last week. Maybe he'll pass that competence test after all. He'll be a real audio professional!

6:07 -- Rod says the freshmen were "everywhere" last weekend. "We're relying on a lot of those guys."

6:07 -- Rod says it "appears" that Auburn ran the ball well last week. Gus agrees. "We're at our best when we're balanced and we had to get back to running the football."

6:08 -- Rod mentions penalties weren't an issue against ASU. Gus agrees, says he wants Auburn to lead the league in (low) penalties and yards.

6:08 -- Rod says Gus doesn't have to give any speeches this weekend. "Usually when you play one of your rivals, that doesn't have to happen."

6:09 -- The mic guy is taking a question from @86Kim ... she says LSU always gives Auburn a good game. She wants to know about his biggest concerns with this game. "My biggest thing is that I want us to protect the football."

6:10 -- Rod notes that LSU hasn't turned the ball over this season at all. Gus says he knows that.

6:10 -- Gus says the running backs have protected the ball well in practice and scrimmages. He curiously calls the ball "dude" ... ie "we've got to protect that dude."

6:11 -- Gus says some nice things about Kaleb Kim's play of late. "I've been very impressed with him so far."

6:11 -- Rod wants to talk about the OL. Gus says they'll get better. "That'll be fun to watch. We've got to stay healthy."

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:15 -- Mic Guy says the national championship trophy is in the house. People may be photographed with it. Sounds fun. I'd like to interview it. The stories it could tell!

6:15 -- Some lady gets to pick. She takes the tickets. I can't blame her; this is a good game coming up.

6:16 -- Rod says the LSU series is odd. Rod doesn't mention last season's shenanigans, though, when Auburn stopped trying to move the football. "You've got to be prepared for everything. This is always one of those games that has an effect on the SEC West."

6:17 -- Herb is in the house. He says he's basically Shaun Shivers since his last name also is Shivers. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Herb asks about maybe attempting a long FG at the end of the first half last weekend. "There was some discussion about that. We have a lot of confidence in (Anders Carlson). I think you'll see some long attempts from him this season."

6:18 -- Rod says Shivers, the player, has a bright future ahead. "He's not scared of anything."

6:18 -- Rod asks about Shivers' nickname, which is WORM. "I've not asked him that. I probably need to ask him that." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND

6:19 -- Gus word salads about how Daniel was a good kicker and Anders is a good kicker, too.

6:20 -- Rod wants to talk about Siposs. "He's a matoor guy. You can tell the moment won't be too big for him. He's real hard on hisself. He's a really good athlete."

6:20 -- Julie from Phoenix is here. She wants to talk about the young receivers and how Gus decides which wideout to use on jet sweeps. "Will and Eli -- they have practiced well for the last two weeks. We just felt like we needed to get their feet wet last week so they'd be ready to play this week. As far as decidin' who will do what, we're pretty specific. Whoever is the best at doing one particular thing, that's what you build them around."

6:22 -- Rod wants to talk about Will and Eli again. They've become larger than life for some reason. You know what I mean? Anthony Schwartz is a beast, yo. Same for Seth Williams. Shouldn't we be talking about them more? Anyway ... Gus says Jarrett can trust Will and Eli. "It's huge that we'll have them back for this game."

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:25 -- Rod says it'll be 92 degrees in the stadium Saturday. Plan accordingly, folks.

6:26 -- Question from internet wants to know about coaching cornerbacks not turning their head around. Gus is confused. He thought it was quarterbacks. He's surprised someone would ask him about defense, right? "You've gotta play the man and the special ones know when the ball is comin'."