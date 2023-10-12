TIGER TALK REVIEW: LSU '23
What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.
• ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers.
• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.
NOT ANDY asked about practice these past few days. "Monday is an ... introduction. They handled the Monday meeting about the truth. Just reminding them ... this is who we said we wanted to be, the standard we wanted to chase, and nothing has changed. Tuesday practice was really good."
ANDY asked about self scouting. "There's tendencies. There always are. We excellent out of some sets and we're bad out of some others. It's very revealing, for sure. You know coaches in this league have enough staff ... they know that."
NOT ANDY asked about how that intel is used ... do you have to break tendencies? "I think coaches ... go with their tendencies. Coaches are creatures of habit. It's very hard to force yourself (to change) ... you believe in what you're doing. You're going to do what you're going to do. It's more about motion. I think coaches are going to plan for your tendencies. I don't know that you every truly totally fix it."
ANDY asked about Hugh learning years ago what he wanted to do schematically. "I used to just write it down ... all kinds of stuff. I don't know what else I could draw up now, honestly. I miss some of that right now; trying to be creative and make things look different. I enjoy that part of it, for sure."
NOT ANDY asks about players' 'why' on a given play. "I'm more of ... they'd better know what to do, not so much the 'why.' I want them to know how to run that route against zone (or) man." (Hugh notes that wideouts are struggling to make adjustments in real time, understanding how to run a certain route against 'middle closed' defensive look, for example.)
***COMMERCIAL BREAK***
ANDY asks about how Tiger Stadium affects things for real. (Hugh mentions that he started as an Ole Miss assistant and that rivalry was really big to them.) "It always meant something to go there and play. It's a place I actually enjoy coaching. I haven't had a lot of success there (as a head coach). Maybe it's the Garth Brooks song."
NOT ANDY asks about the LSU offense. "I would say ... if I were on the Heisman Committee, I'd have Brock Bowers and Jaylen Daniels on that list. (Daniels) understands what they're doing. He seems so poised and controlled. I really don't see a weakness on the offense they have."
ANDY asks about LSU's run game. "People are having to say, 'how do we play them?' There are light boxes. They are going to hand (the ball off) more. You have to make your decision. They're getting a bunch of five- or six-man boxes."
NOT ANDY asks about LSU's receivers. "I've never seen you be able to bracket two guys on the same side of the field."
ANDY asks if the LSU offense affects how Auburn will run its offense. He says three LSU opponents tried to outscore LSU and two got it done. However, "the skill guys they have at Florida State and Ole Miss and the quarterbacks they have are at a high level."
On coaches being accountable and players being accountable. "If I see a player do something correctly 10 times during the week and then he does it wrong in the game, that's more on him. If we don't get the darn protections set right ... that is us."
***COMMERCIAL BREAK***
NOT ANDY asks about how Hugh plans to make his team more clean in games. "It's in practice. You worry about it. Alabama had like 10 false start penalties at Texas A&M. We haven't had anything like that. It can happen. You try to create all that (stadium noise) in practice. We have a Plan B. WE might have to adjust a protection. You've just got to practice it and make it as chaotic as possible in practice."
ANDY asks about how they're going to shorten the game. "I'm going to look at time of possession when the game is over. Typically, if you hold it (a long time), you've having success and scoring point. I do think that's an important stat for this game."
NOT ANDY asks about how they plan to hold LSU to field goals. "They're going to get their yards. You hope you can limit the explosive plays and limit the touchdowns."
ANDY asks about field position. "Field position is always vital in these. Longer fields are advantageous."
Hugh finishes with a quiet, understated "War Eagle."