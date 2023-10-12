What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it. • ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers. • NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

NOT ANDY asked about practice these past few days. "Monday is an ... introduction. They handled the Monday meeting about the truth. Just reminding them ... this is who we said we wanted to be, the standard we wanted to chase, and nothing has changed. Tuesday practice was really good." ANDY asked about self scouting. "There's tendencies. There always are. We excellent out of some sets and we're bad out of some others. It's very revealing, for sure. You know coaches in this league have enough staff ... they know that." NOT ANDY asked about how that intel is used ... do you have to break tendencies? "I think coaches ... go with their tendencies. Coaches are creatures of habit. It's very hard to force yourself (to change) ... you believe in what you're doing. You're going to do what you're going to do. It's more about motion. I think coaches are going to plan for your tendencies. I don't know that you every truly totally fix it." ANDY asked about Hugh learning years ago what he wanted to do schematically. "I used to just write it down ... all kinds of stuff. I don't know what else I could draw up now, honestly. I miss some of that right now; trying to be creative and make things look different. I enjoy that part of it, for sure." NOT ANDY asks about players' 'why' on a given play. "I'm more of ... they'd better know what to do, not so much the 'why.' I want them to know how to run that route against zone (or) man." (Hugh notes that wideouts are struggling to make adjustments in real time, understanding how to run a certain route against 'middle closed' defensive look, for example.) ***COMMERCIAL BREAK*** ANDY asks about how Tiger Stadium affects things for real. (Hugh mentions that he started as an Ole Miss assistant and that rivalry was really big to them.) "It always meant something to go there and play. It's a place I actually enjoy coaching. I haven't had a lot of success there (as a head coach). Maybe it's the Garth Brooks song."