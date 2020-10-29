AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: LSU '20

TIGER TALK REVIEW: LSU '20
WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy.
"Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers
"Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network
***
It's LSU week. It's big because LSU is pretty good most of the time and Auburn doesn't have a marquee win this season. Some might say that beating Ole Miss on the road last week was a big deal, and I won't mock you for holding that view, but I don't agree. Ole Miss is just getting started with Lane Kiffin.
PREDICTION: Good week of practice, young team, getting better, gotta rise to the challenge against a good LSU team.
***
6:05 p.m. -- Gus says they've had a "solid week" of practice. Also says there has been a lot of positive momentum at practice after being Ole Miss. Gus also notes that Auburn hasn't beaten LSU in a while.
6:06 -- Andy wants to talk about losing Brandon Council. "That was a tough blow; he's one of our better linemen. Losing his versatility is a tough blow." Gus also mentions that Austin Troxell can play guard or tackle, says he's a starter, too. (He's not a starter.)
6:07 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Bo Nix. "He got beat up pretty good by the media and everybody else two weeks ago ... he's very hard on hisself ... just so proud of the team, the way that we won (at Ole Miss.) We can take that and use that moving forward. There's a decent chance this thing (LSU game) could come down to the end, too."
6:08 -- Andy says the defense made big stops late in the Ole Miss game. No question asked. Gus word salads a lot of nothing about offense, defense, proud of team.
6:09 -- Not Andy asks about Auburn's defense being good despite losing guys to the NFL six months ago. "That group will continue to grow."
6:13 -- Andy asks about Colby Wooden. "Colby's really come into his own. He's a very attention-to-detail guy, watches a lot of film. He's off to a great start."
6:14 -- Not Andy asks about the NEW BANNER being placed on Jordan-Hare Stadium. It's an homage to the 2010 team, though the entire banner is a picture of Gene Chizik. "He led us to victory. Great coach, great person."
6:15 -- Andy makes a bunch of statements about the LSU series. Gus reviews the games one by one, many of those stories are dissatisfying to Auburn people. "Our guys are extremely motivated for this one. We know we're going to get their best effort."
6:17 -- Not Andy asks for an opinion on LSU 2019 vs. LSU 2020. "Offensively, it's still a lot of the same stuff. They're building around their quarterback. There's a lot of similarities."
6:17 -- Andy wants to ponder the possibility of Seth Williams playing against LSU safety Derek Stingley Jr. this weekend. "There's a good chance you're going to see that matchup, ok?" GUFFAWS FROM ANDY, SNICKER FROM GUS. "You're talking about ... two of the best this league has to offer. That's what it's all about."
6:19 -- First question is in from KIM, who is awesome. She wants to know about LSU's freshman quarterback and how he affects things. "He's a big guy, no doubt. I've been very impressed watchin' him."
6:20 -- Second question from the incomparable KIM. It's about Auburn's pass rush. "We need to affect the quarterback. We need to continue to build on that. That'll be a big factor; we need to put some pressure on the young guy."
6:23 -- Not Andy asks about LSU's pass rush, anchored by former Auburn recruit BJ Ojulari. "When they know it's pass, they can ... get after it. We've got to be able to run the football. That's Auburn football. We've got to continue to build on that."
6:25 -- Andy asks about Shaun Shivers. "He's one of our leaders, he brings great energy to practice, he runs the ball really hard, breaks tackles."
6:25 -- Not Andy makes several statements about Tank Bigsby. "He's startin' to understand what's going on up front. He's running with great passion. I think the game is startin' to slow down for him."
6:26 -- Andy asks if the game plan changes with Keiondre Jones at right guard. Gus says NO. "We expect him to play well."
6:26 -- Not Andy mentions the gap vs zone discrepancy in the run game. ($1 to me for asking that question in the press conference Tuesday. Thank you, Not Andy.) Gus says that zone is not pulling any linemen. Gap is pulling. "When you do both, it slows the linebackers down just a little bit."
6:27 -- Andy says perhaps Auburn could pull a tight end? GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. (Auburn pulls tight ends almost every single week.)
6:28 -- Not Andy asks about J.J. Pegues. "When he's out there, he usually makes an impact."
6:29 -- Not Andy asks about defending LSU's wideout Terrace Marshall one week after slowing Ole Miss' excellent wideout Elijah Moore. "We're gonna have to do a very good job of containin' him."
6:30 -- Questions coming in about Auburn not running tempo as much these days. "Each game is different. At times, Chad will push the pedal. He also likes to motion people a little more than we have in the past. Last week, we wanted to do a good job staying on the field and keeping (Ole Miss' offense) off it."
6:31 -- Andy asks about the importance of turnovers. "It's big. I was proud of our offense ... zero turnovers on the road. It'll be a big factor Saturday. When we don't turn it over, we're tough to beat."
6:32 -- Gus signs off with an uncompromising, pitiless "War Eagle."
