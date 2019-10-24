The following was, at one time, a real-time review of Gus Malzahn's appearance on "Tiger Talk." We love guffaws. We hate word salads. Please enjoy. --jgt



6:04 -- "A lot of our guys remember that," Gus says of the 2018 game against LSU. 6:05 -- Not Andy asks if there's a different feeling in a game with big stakes. "It's a big game. Our guys understand that. They kinda knew this would be a big game before it got here. You don't have to say much. Our guys have had a very good week of practice." 6:05 -- Andy asks about execution against Arkansas. Gus says they simplified offensively for that one. "That will be a big factor moving forward, too." 6:06 -- Andy wants to know what happened in the second quarter last week. Gus says it was execution and long fields. "We had some issues and we addressed them." 6:06 -- Not Andy says Auburn created some turnovers last week. No question asked. Gus agrees lustily. 6:07 -- Andy wants to talk about Marlon Davidson's strip sack and recovery. No question asked. "Marlon, he's a dominant player. He set the tone. He was big all day." 6:07 -- Not Andy wants to know if Gus is satisfied with leading the SEC in rushing. "When we're able to run the football, it opens everything else up."

6:08 -- Andy asks if they change calls because Boobee isn't out there. Gus says he has confidence in all the RBs and he'll play them all this week. 6:09 -- KIM has the first question. She'd like to know about LSU's spread offense. How do you slow them down? "You have to affect the quarterback. That's going to be a big factor. Make him uncomfortable. Hardly anybody's done that." 6:09 -- Gus reiterates his team's need to run the ball effectively this weekend. 6:10 -- Not Andy word salads another non-question. Gus says he has high expectations for his fifth-year seniors. "We're going to need to play at a high level offensively." Gus says he told Bo Nix that he's NO LONGER A FRESHMAN. I think the REGISTRAR may have a DIFFERENT VIEW OF THAT, COACH. COMMERICAL BREAK 6:13 -- Not Andy asks if Gus talks about this SERIES with the kids. (They don't care about what happened 10+ years ago.) "You've gotta find ways to seize the moment and win the game when you get those opportunities. Our guys -- they know. We've got a veteran group. There's nothing like experience." 6:14 -- Andy asks what his team learned from the Florida boondoggle. "We didn't handle it very good. We had a lot of checks, a lot of things that hurt us. We'll play faster. Our quarterback -- he feels more comfortable. We've worked hard on our ... communication." 6:15 -- Some dude via email asks about Kam Martin. Gus gushes about his favorite tailback from Port Arthur, Texas. "He's a true Auburn guy, team guy. He's really a blessing to coach." 6:16 -- Gus says he has about eight team leaders and one of them gets to talk to the team before they load the busses. Kam was the speaker that week. Andy says Kam was pretty passionate last week. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Gus agrees. 6:17 -- Some dude asks about if they adjust play calls based on weather. Gus says wind is the real issue. "Then you'd have to play a little more conservative." 6:17 -- Andy wonders if the wind is worse now that LSU has a new deck in the stadium. Gus has nothing to offer there. Not Andy says it'll be wet there tomorrow, possibly on Saturday. 6:18 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Joe Burrow. He asks for a scouting report. "It really all starts with (Burrow). He's been very impressive. They've been throwing the football to open up the run." 6:19 -- Not Andy wants to talk about AU's linebackers in coverage. "This will be a good challenge for our guys. We have some very good cover guys." 6:20 -- Gus says "We have to cover 'em all. They're playing fast, too. They've been real impressive so far." COMMERCIAL BREAK