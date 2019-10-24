TIGER TALK REVIEW: LSU '19
The following was, at one time, a real-time review of Gus Malzahn's appearance on "Tiger Talk." We love guffaws. We hate word salads. Please enjoy.
--jgt
6:04 -- "A lot of our guys remember that," Gus says of the 2018 game against LSU.
6:05 -- Not Andy asks if there's a different feeling in a game with big stakes. "It's a big game. Our guys understand that. They kinda knew this would be a big game before it got here. You don't have to say much. Our guys have had a very good week of practice."
6:05 -- Andy asks about execution against Arkansas. Gus says they simplified offensively for that one. "That will be a big factor moving forward, too."
6:06 -- Andy wants to know what happened in the second quarter last week. Gus says it was execution and long fields. "We had some issues and we addressed them."
6:06 -- Not Andy says Auburn created some turnovers last week. No question asked. Gus agrees lustily.
6:07 -- Andy wants to talk about Marlon Davidson's strip sack and recovery. No question asked. "Marlon, he's a dominant player. He set the tone. He was big all day."
6:07 -- Not Andy wants to know if Gus is satisfied with leading the SEC in rushing. "When we're able to run the football, it opens everything else up."
6:08 -- Andy asks if they change calls because Boobee isn't out there. Gus says he has confidence in all the RBs and he'll play them all this week.
6:09 -- KIM has the first question. She'd like to know about LSU's spread offense. How do you slow them down? "You have to affect the quarterback. That's going to be a big factor. Make him uncomfortable. Hardly anybody's done that."
6:09 -- Gus reiterates his team's need to run the ball effectively this weekend.
6:10 -- Not Andy word salads another non-question. Gus says he has high expectations for his fifth-year seniors. "We're going to need to play at a high level offensively." Gus says he told Bo Nix that he's NO LONGER A FRESHMAN. I think the REGISTRAR may have a DIFFERENT VIEW OF THAT, COACH.
COMMERICAL BREAK
6:13 -- Not Andy asks if Gus talks about this SERIES with the kids. (They don't care about what happened 10+ years ago.) "You've gotta find ways to seize the moment and win the game when you get those opportunities. Our guys -- they know. We've got a veteran group. There's nothing like experience."
6:14 -- Andy asks what his team learned from the Florida boondoggle. "We didn't handle it very good. We had a lot of checks, a lot of things that hurt us. We'll play faster. Our quarterback -- he feels more comfortable. We've worked hard on our ... communication."
6:15 -- Some dude via email asks about Kam Martin. Gus gushes about his favorite tailback from Port Arthur, Texas. "He's a true Auburn guy, team guy. He's really a blessing to coach."
6:16 -- Gus says he has about eight team leaders and one of them gets to talk to the team before they load the busses. Kam was the speaker that week. Andy says Kam was pretty passionate last week. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Gus agrees.
6:17 -- Some dude asks about if they adjust play calls based on weather. Gus says wind is the real issue. "Then you'd have to play a little more conservative."
6:17 -- Andy wonders if the wind is worse now that LSU has a new deck in the stadium. Gus has nothing to offer there. Not Andy says it'll be wet there tomorrow, possibly on Saturday.
6:18 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Joe Burrow. He asks for a scouting report. "It really all starts with (Burrow). He's been very impressive. They've been throwing the football to open up the run."
6:19 -- Not Andy wants to talk about AU's linebackers in coverage. "This will be a good challenge for our guys. We have some very good cover guys."
6:20 -- Gus says "We have to cover 'em all. They're playing fast, too. They've been real impressive so far."
COMMERCIAL BREAK
6:23 -- Andy asks about time of possession. This is a GREAT QUESTION. "When we're playing fast, we're better. At the same time, you have to be strategic. We'll see how the game is going."
6:24 -- Not Andy asks if they'll throw deep against LSU. Gus word salads something about how they'll take what they can get.
6:25 -- Andy asks about the LSU defense and their style. "We know each other pretty well. We've faced each other for a long time. They do what they do, but they usually have a new wrinkle or two. We know to expect that. They'll man you up on the outside and see who's best at corner."
6:25 -- Not Andy asks about Flash Schwartz. No question offered. "In the off week, we decided we have to get those two on the field at the same time. He's a game-changing type of guy. That'll be the plan moving forward for the rest of the season."
6:27 -- Andy asks more about Flash and his hand. "We threw it to him with a cast on in Week 3. Now in practice, he can finish catches."
6:27 -- Andy wants to talk about Uncle Sal and Shedrick as blockers. "Right now, we're leading our league in rushing. You have to have receivers who have that idea of doing dirty work. We tell them that they have to be great blockers."
6:28 -- Not Andy says Kodi Burns was a good blocker. No question asked. Gus praises Kodi's blocking back when Kodi was a player. "He really tries to instill that in our guys."
6:29 -- Some dude asks Malzahn on limiting LSU's slants and sideline routes. That's a BIG ASK FOR LSU. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Gus notes that LSU is good at all kinds of routes. "The big thing is making him (Burrow) uncomfortable."
6:30 -- Not Andy brings up McCreary. No question asked. Gus agrees that McCreary has been playing better.
6:31 -- Andy asks about the 2018 game against LSU. "That was a tough pill to swallow. It's one of those games that either propels 'ya or works against 'ya. It worked against us."
COMMERCIAL BREAK
6:34 -- Not Andy asks about the RB rotation. "We're going to put guys in there and ask them to do what they do well."
6:34 -- Andy asks if Gatewood will be at QB? Que? "You'll see Joey out there also."
6:34 -- Andy wants to talk about Jay Jay Wilson. "He's very versatile. You'll see his role expand each game."
6:35 -- Not Andy wants to talk about versatility and how it affects substitutions. Gus offers a non-answer about that.
6:36 -- Andy asks about Spencer Nigh. "Spencer has really performed very well."
6:36 -- Not Andy asks about THE 'A' GAP. (LSU is good inside on the D-line, too.) "They've got some big anchors. Not just at nose, but their 4-is and tackles, too. They set the edge. They're hard to move. It's hard to get double teams."
6:37 -- Andy asks what leads to a fast start. Gus says "scorin' points." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.
6:38 -- Not Andy asks if the playbook is expanding. "The more (Nix) gets comfortable, the more you do different things."
6:38 -- Gus notes that Nix talks with Gus on the sideline and also gets on the horn with Dillingham up in the booth. "We talk after each series."
6:39 -- DEFENSIVE KEYS? "I think it's making the quarterback uncomfortable. I think it's really as simple as that."
6:39 -- OFFENSIVE KEYS? "We're gonna have to have some explosive plays. When we have explosive plays, we score points. That'll be real important."
6:40 -- Not Andy asks about FINISHING. "When the play are presented, we we've got to make plays."
Gus offers a muted but firm "War Eagle" to close.
BE GOOD. BE YOU.
--30--