TIGER TALK REVIEW: Liberty Week '18
This was a live blog chronicling Gus Malzahn's appearance on Tiger Talk Thursday night ...
6:05 p.m. -- We're waiting on the head coach to take the mic. All we're getting is Mic Guy With An Echo so far. #Sad.
6:07 -- Rod can't believe this is the 11th game of the season. There were 10 before this one, though. Gus says it's been "pretty emotional" with this being Senior Week. I'm skeptical. If Gus was emotional, was it really for the seniors? 101101010101111101010001010
6:08 -- Rod wants to know about the week of practice. Gus said something about energy and sending seniors out in the right way. "The energy's been good."
6:09 -- Rod says this team has been resilient. Gus agrees. "You don't see people pointing fingers and blaming each other." Maybe not in the locker room. I see it all the time out there in the real world, but that's a different show. We need that show.
6:09 -- It's time for @86Kim to step up. She insinuates that this could be a trap game. Gus says that's a great question. "When you turn on the film with Liberty, you see that they can play." Gus notes that Liberty beat Troy.
6:11 -- Gus says LU is "a pretty complete team."
6:11 -- Rod says senior leaders really matter in games like this. "I still remember my last home game in college. Those are memories that will stay with you forever."
6:12 -- "I believe our guys will be ready to go."
6:14 -- Rod notes that Tiger Talk next week will be on Monday and it'll be in the studio. BOOOOOOOOOOOO. It'll be lame.
6:15 -- Herb is in the house. He jokes that Auburn never has lost an Iron Bowl on his birthday, which is the case this year. Herb asks about the early signing period. "We plan to have quite a few (sign)," Malzahn said, who adds that 75 percent of signees signed during the early period last year. He expects that trend to hold up this year.
6:16 -- Gus is still talk about recruiting. Gus says they have to recruit during the season more ardently now due to the early signing period.
6:16 -- Rod prepares us for a word salad about selected members of the senior class. Rod starts with Deshaun Davis. "He's a great leader, a great football player."
6:17 -- Darrell Williams and Ack Atkinson. Gus says they have great attitudes.
6:18 -- Rod is still talking about Russell. "He doesn't get enough credit. He's one of our best football players." Rod agrees by sharing a story about how some good players don't get a lot of praise, which is the whole point. "He's so savvy; he's like a coach on the field, too." Rod is still going. Gus keeps talking to placate Rod. Gus says the defensive line keeps blockers off the linebackers.
6:19 -- Rod asks about Tucker Brown. "Tucker's one of our leaders. He's got a dynamic personality; he's one of those really positive guys."
6:20 -- Rod asks about Chandler Cox. "Chandler is a tough guy, a true Auburn football (player). He's dirt-tough." Gus says Chandler was consistent "throughout his career." I'd disagree with that, but Chandler is a good dude and plays with a lot of spirit.
6:21 -- Rod asks about Ryan Davis. Gus says that being the career leader "is a really big deal." Yes, that's true.
6:21 -- Rod asks if Gus has some rah-rah messages for the kids this week. Gus says he prefers to do the whole senior thing before the bowl game. That's when he makes his big speech, it sounds like. Rod says most of these kids are doing really well in the classroom. Gus appears to agree.
6:26 -- Question from Tom on the Interwebs. He asks about playing younger players this week. "We'll see how the game unfolds. All the young guys we're playing ... there's nothing like experience." Where is Asa, though?
6:27 -- Rod notes that a lot of freshmen are playing. "That's good for next year. We've gone through growing pains, but they'll be back next year."
6:28 -- Question from the Interwebs asks about Javaris Davis. Gus says JD is ready.
6:28 -- Gus says Nick Coe is OUT, but may be back for the Iron Bowl.
6:28 -- Rod says it's good that this game isn't at noon. I agree heartily. Rod wants to know about what Gus wants from this game. Gus says their No. 1 receiver is good. Defense? "Play a clean game. Play fast." He wants an impact play on special teams.
6:28 -- "We've focused on more time on both sides than we have in a while. We need to get better on third down."
6:29 -- Gus offers a standard "War Eagle" as he exits the stage.
