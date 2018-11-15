This was a live blog chronicling Gus Malzahn's appearance on Tiger Talk Thursday night ... 6:05 p.m. -- We're waiting on the head coach to take the mic. All we're getting is Mic Guy With An Echo so far. #Sad. 6:07 -- Rod can't believe this is the 11th game of the season. There were 10 before this one, though. Gus says it's been "pretty emotional" with this being Senior Week. I'm skeptical. If Gus was emotional, was it really for the seniors? 101101010101111101010001010 6:08 -- Rod wants to know about the week of practice. Gus said something about energy and sending seniors out in the right way. "The energy's been good." 6:09 -- Rod says this team has been resilient. Gus agrees. "You don't see people pointing fingers and blaming each other." Maybe not in the locker room. I see it all the time out there in the real world, but that's a different show. We need that show. 6:09 -- It's time for @86Kim to step up. She insinuates that this could be a trap game. Gus says that's a great question. "When you turn on the film with Liberty, you see that they can play." Gus notes that Liberty beat Troy.

6:11 -- Gus says LU is "a pretty complete team." 6:11 -- Rod says senior leaders really matter in games like this. "I still remember my last home game in college. Those are memories that will stay with you forever." 6:12 -- "I believe our guys will be ready to go." COMMERCIAL BREAK 6:14 -- Rod notes that Tiger Talk next week will be on Monday and it'll be in the studio. BOOOOOOOOOOOO. It'll be lame. 6:15 -- Herb is in the house. He jokes that Auburn never has lost an Iron Bowl on his birthday, which is the case this year. Herb asks about the early signing period. "We plan to have quite a few (sign)," Malzahn said, who adds that 75 percent of signees signed during the early period last year. He expects that trend to hold up this year.