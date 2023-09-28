• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.

HERB is in the house. He wants to talk about in-game errors and how they can fix that. "The ones that really irritate you ... are pre-snap penalties. We had two last week. That's not bad. The holdings? I didn't see them -- and still don't on film. You just try to work on technique. Hopefully, we see (this) happen to Georgia some when they come to Jordan-Hare."

NOT ANDY is intrigued. He asks more about that. "When we had our (starters) out there, we had them blanketed. (Marquise Gilbert) probably got five reps in practice."

NOT ANDY asks about things HUGH liked coming out of the Texas A&M game. "Second quarter, I thought we controlled the entire game. We (then) missed three really, really, really wide open players. We need some of those to go our way. It was a pretty well-played (first) half. The third quarter was disaster for us on both sides. We had some tough luck in the secondary. DK goes down, J.D. (Rhym) goes down. Then we have to put a third-team safety in there. He got fooled. On the wheel route, his eyes were in the backfield."

HUGH reminds us there we don't grow without adversity. "We had some really good conversations this week and I think our team will play very, very hard ... this Saturday."

ANDY asks what constitutes a good week in practice, which he asked because HUGH said they'd had a good week. "We practiced faster. We understood the plan a little better. I thought we threw and caught it better, which was good. We had a good week together."

JULIE/JULI is in the house. She is from Arizona, we are told. She wants to know about how empowered team leaders are during games. Can they change plays? "We should be doing that between series. That's really on the coaches. The quarterback (can change) blocking or RPO routes."

DANIEL is in the house. He wants to know about Hugh's most influential mentor. "I might should say John Cohen. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. My grandfather and my dad, both. I watched (my grandfather) go through a lot of hard times on the farm. He'd say, all the time, 'it'll be alright.'"

ANDY wants to know about football mentors. HUGH says Steve Spurrier. "He calls me visor guy." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. (He tells a story of Spurrier bumping Mark Richt out of his spot during a Football Coaches Meeting in Sandestin many years ago. During that interaction, Spurrier, apropos of nothing, called HUGH "visor guy.")

HUGH introduced the idea of "orange britches." NOT ANDY got excited. Nothing additional said on that. Sad.

BUSTER is in the house. He's happy with how the team is playing. He wants to talk about RPOs. Will there be more of those in the future? "If we don't see some RPOs soon, I'm going to have a heart attack. I was more involved with the game plan this week than every before. We are better when we can throw some RPOs off the run game. We're certainly going to try to improve on that."

JEFF/GEOFF is in the house. He wants to know about how good or bad the OL has been this season. "The more they get to play live reps together ... I think we are a solid offensive line. Do I think Auburn should have better in time? Yes. We only had a few weeks to get the ones (we have right now.) We definitely need to stay healthy."

DAVANTE/DEVANTE is in the house. He wants to know if HUGH's birthday would be great if Auburn beats Georgia. "We'd celebrate BIG TIME if we did that."

JOHN/JON is in the house. He wants to know about why the tight ends aren't a bigger part of the plan. "We actually had one of those wide open Saturday. Tyler Fromm was running right down the seam and we didn't complete it."

RYAN/RIEN is in the house. He wants to know about HUGH's five-year plan. "Truthfully, in Year Three, we're competing with anybody who's considered elite. Hopefully, it happens faster. Not that you can't beat them now. Our kids feel like they can play with everybody. We need three or four Top 10 classes in a row -- like everybody else is having."

SEAN/SHAWN/SHAWNE wants to know about HUGH's wife. "She is the rock. She loves what we do. We do it together. She's an incredible encourager and prayer warrior."

(HUGH says his favorite birthday cake is actually coconut cream pie.)

NOT ANDY wants to know about how they go through a week like this against UGA. "Football is a funny game. Those seven games that we have here are a great opportunity to have a great equalizer. The facts are that Georgia's had the #1 or #2 recruiting class the past five years. That's important."

ANDY asks more about how the team took that conversation. "They understand the importance of playing well for the Auburn family at home. The pressure is on (UGA). We don't have any pressure."

NOT ANDY asks for keys to the game. HUGH says limit turnovers, create turnovers, control the clock.

The assembled crowd lustily offers a round of applause as HUGH concludes his time on the show.

