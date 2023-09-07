• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.

NOT ANDY taped this interview alone. So it's just him asking questions this week.

He asks about the first week. "It was incredible -- the memory of Tiger Walk and the 88,000 and the student section was incredible. And obviously the win."

Hugh notes that the defense had 15 misalignments, which is a bad thing. "WE got by with a considerable number of them in this game, but that won't continue to be the case."

"Offensively, I thought we were efficient. We rushed the ball really well."

NOT ANDY asks about the long trip to California and the logistical challenges. "I wish we weren't going until Friday for the night kick. Now you're faced in being in a hotel ... for two nights. All day Friday and all day Saturday. That's not the ideal scenario. It can make you lethargic."

"The biggest challenge is the loss of rest coming back. You totally lose Sunday. I don't know that you can get that missed rest back."

NOT ANDY asks about scouting this Cal team. Hugh says they have advance scouts who have been working on Cal and they have a pretty detailed gameplan. "All of us coaches are going to watch for ourselves, but we have a pretty good start based on what our analysts have done."

NOT ANDY asks about Cal's offense. "I've seen enough to know they can scare you. We've got to be really, really good in the red zone and on third down. We need to hold them to field goals."

NOT ANDY asks about Cal's defense. "I love that I can identify exactly what they're doing. They're going to be in the right spot doing the right thing not making a mistake. They're going to do what they do -- and they're going to do it very well. They're not going to beat themselves."

NOT ANDY asks about using depth in this Cal game. "When you're fresh, you're better. We've got to bring those freshmen on."

NOT ANDY asks about UMass vs Cal. "I know this coordinator. In the past, he's been more 10 personnel and spread passing than UMass. They were doing more 11 personnel in this last game. We'll have to prepare for both."

HUGH finishes with a confident finale: "War Eagle, guys, thanks so much."