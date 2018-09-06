They're at Bam Bammerhower's joint in Opelika. Everyone seems happy, jubilant, gay.

Show starts at approximately 6:05 p.m. CDT.

6:01 -- Rod is warming us up with tales of/from Karen Hoppa, head coach of the undefeated AU soccer team. He also notes that "Jungle" Jeremy Roberts will be on hand late to discuss game-day happenings. Sounds like a real gas.

6:02 -- Mic Guy has a LOT of feedback on his mic. YOU HAVE ONE JOB. Maybe we can give Mic Guy a test for microphone impedance; if he fails, we never have to listen to him again. That'd diminish the number of folks out there, that's for sure. He's advocated this approach for sports writers in the past, so it's only fair. Ask me for a transcript because I have one. Oh yes I do. There's a right way and a wrong way to go about delivering the information. I agree completely, Mic Guy.

6:04-6:12 -- Soccer Talk with Karen Hoppa. Auburn opens SEC play before long against undefeated Mississippi State. Later this month.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:16 -- Gus arrives, the crowd cheers lustily. "We beat a quality opponent. Sometimes it's how you win that can help you later on."

6:17 -- Rod says this game would be a defensive struggle. "Both defenses were outstanding," Gus said. "We have a lot of respect for them. They're as good as advertised."

6:17 -- What pleased you most. "We found a way to win at the end. I'm not happy with the penalties. There's a lot of teachin' things."

6:18 -- Rod says this is Step One in a Long Process.

6:18 -- First question goes to @86Kim (Mic Guy's feedback still is terrible): Kim says ASU's defense didn't play well last week. Will this help Auburn run the ball. "It's really more about us. We only averaged 3.3 yards per carry. We've got to be better than that. We will. We've got to grow each game."

6:19 -- Rod mocks a press conference question about changing the OL. Gus says he likes their attitude and toughness. "That group will improve."

6:20 -- Trite Twitter Question about coaching in the SEC West. "You've got to bring your lunch every week." What if it's a 6:30 p.m. kick, Gus?

6:20 -- Herb is in the house. He sold tickets on StubHub at price he thought was good but the tickets sold quickly and now he's kinda/sorta pissed. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. WE DRINK TO YOUR SHAME, HERB! Herb wants to talk about punters. All that drama, he gets a question and he's going to ask about Aiden Marshall and/or Arryn Siposs. "Right now, they're in a competition. They're bringing out the best of each other in practice. I'm glad we've got both of them."

6:21 -- Rod sees the positive here, says it's great two have two punters versus, say, one bad one or zero punters. Gus tosses up a word salad to affirm Rod's banal argument.

**NOT A SUBSCRIBER? JOIN FOR $8.50 PER MONTH AND ENJOY THE BEST AUBURN COVERAGE ANYWHERE.**

6:24 -- Rod is now using his own clips as a lead-in to him talking about Darrell Williams and the defense. I find that weird, but it's not Rod's fault.

6:25 -- Mic Guy, still with mucho feedback, has something to give away. Shane gets to pick first. PLEASE TAKE THE TOOTSIE ROLL, BRO! Tickets, autographed game program, radio. Shane wants a run-down of his choices. He's conflicted. He chooses tickets. Those will be scalped for sure, right?

6:26 -- Rod says Anders Carlson was "spectacular." I'm not saying 3-of-5 with tons of touchbacks stinks, but spectacular? "Real happy," Gus says. "That's a pretty big weapon."

6:27 -- Question about keeping the team locked in. "You've got to have great leadership. Championship teams find a way to get up every week."

6:27 -- Rod wants to talk about ... Sunday's practice? "You recap the game and you work on the things you've got to correct."

6:28 -- Another question about Gus being aggressive. "That's what we're going to do. Our players will feed off that."

6:28 -- Rod says the goal for Week Two is to be better than Week Two. This is novel thinking. Gus offers a word salad to affirm that banal premise, Gus says they practiced today in pursuit of that goal.

6:29 -- Rod notes that Coe and Darrell were named POYs. Gus reviews their excellent performances against Washington.

6:29 -- Gus speaks nicely of his defensive line. "You've got to get penetration in the offense's backfield. That's what they did. They did a good job of containing that quarterback."

6:30 -- Rod wants to talk about the secondary. "Noah, I was really impressed. Our secondary has a chance to be pretty good. They'll keep improvin'."



